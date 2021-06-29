PUBG Mobile 1.5 update to feature Punjabi voice pack according to beta version

Before every major update, the developers of PUBG Mobile release a beta for the players to extensively test the upcoming features before it is implemented. The beta testing phase for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta went live earlier this month.

It has exciting features like a unique Erangel Transit System, new firearm MG3, Air Conveyor Launcher and more. Recently, a new Punjabi voice has been added to PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta, which is likely to make its way into the game with the update.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta features a Punjabi voice pack

A new voice pack called Bhola Record Voice Pack is available in PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta

The global version of PUBG Mobile features numerous voice packs that players can use within the game. Recently, a new Punjabi voice pack has been made available in the beta version.

It's called the "Bhola Record Voice Pack.’ As suggested by the name of the voice pack, it has supposedly been recorded by a popular YouTuber from Pakistan, Bhola Record.

Players can listen to the the voice pack in the video below.

Users can download the game's beta version to try out the new features and listen to the voice pack themselves. Below are the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta:

Step 1: Visit this link and download the APK for the beta version.

Step 2: Upon completion of the download, they should locate and install it. The “Install from Unknown Source” has to be enabled on their devices.

Step 3: Players can open the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta after the installation is complete. Next, they must select the required resource pack.

Step 4: Once it has been downloaded, press the “Guest” option. A pop-up asking them to enter the “Invitation Code would show up.

Enter the code and click “OK” they’d be able to access and enjoy the beta.

Note: The APK size is 654 MB, and that of the resource pack varies. Hence, players have to ensure that they have sufficient storage.

