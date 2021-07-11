PUBG Mobile's 1.5 update has been officially released with lots of exciting new features. The update received enormous support as pre-registration for the 1.5 update crossed over 200 million.

This article provides the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update global version APK download link for Android users. The title provides an amazing battle royale experience along with Ultra HD quality graphics. The 1.5 version offers new modes, weapons, vehicles, and other interesting in-game settings.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game. Players can download the local version called Battlegrounds Mobile India for the same battle royale experience.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Download link for Android users

Download link for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 version update for Android users. Players do not need an OBB file alongside the APK with PUBG Mobile's new Lightweight Installation Function.

However, a player must have at least 3 GB of free space left on his smartphone. The APK size itself is approximately 1GB, and when players download more resources like maps, it is bound to take up more space on the device.

Also read: How to maintain 5+ K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India

New Features of PUBG Mobile 1.5

Matrix Arena Mode:

Matrix arena mode in PUBG Mobile 1.5

The most exciting feature of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is the introduction of Matrix Arena Mode. This mode has taken the game to a whole new level of futurism. The mode features lots of exciting dynamics, which are as follows:

Tesla car in Gigafactory

Robotic hounds to get better loot

Air conveyors to jump into the air

New renamed places like Military Base and Pochinki

Railways Pods

New third-person perspective camera view (iPad View):

TPP camera view feature in PUBG Mobile 1.5

As part of PUBG Mobile's 1.5 update, a new camera view feature for TPP players has been added. With this feature, players can view their in-game character much more clearly. The feature is commonly called the iPad view, as the camera view in an iPad is different from a smartphone. The player can access this feature from the basic settings.

Related reading: Top 3 ways to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.4 version

Edited by Srijan Sen