How to maintain 5+ K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to be officially released for the Play Store. The game offers the best in class battle royale action with HD quality graphics. With good stats like a high K/D ratio and tier ranking, players can push ranks and quickly advance in-game.

However, with increased competition, it can get difficult to maintain such stats. This article dives into some tips on maintaining a 5+ K/D ratio in the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

What is the K/D ratio in BGMI?

In the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, the K/D ratio stands for kill per death ratio. With the new K/D system, the chicken dinner count is not included while calculating the K/D ratio. This means that the player's K/D is calculated based on the number of eliminations per match.

Ways to maintain a 5+ K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Play aggressively and strategically

Play more tactically to boost the K/D ratio increase one's K/D ratio

To increase one's K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India, aggressive gameplay mixed with strategies is recommended. Players are advised not to hold or wait for the final zones and get the desired number of kills. It will only reduce players' chances of getting more than five kills per match.

However, there is no need to rush onto enemy squads in open areas. It will only increase the chances of a player getting finished, and eventually, his K/D ratio will fall.

2) Improve aim and accuracy

Play TDM or training grounds to improve skills

Work on individual skills in the BGMI title. The game is all about survival and having good aim and accuracy. With these skills, a player can quickly master all the controls and recoil patterns of different weapons.

To improve skills, players should grind on the training grounds and customize the layout of their controls and sensitivity settings. This will help players maintain a high K/D ratio.

3) Good game sense

Improve your sound sense to get more kills

Players must have good game sense in the Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can work on their skills like good sound sense and knowledge of maps. It takes time and experience to develop a good game sense in battle royale titles.

With the help of good sound sense, the player can pinpoint an enemy's exact location and knock or kill more easily. These skills will help the player to get better positioning and eliminate more opponents.

4) Knowledge of weapons and utilities

Use your weapon knowledge and utility usage

The last tip on the list to maintain a 5+ K/D ratio is to have proper knowledge of weapons and utilities. Players must play with good weapon combinations, which can yield them a high number of kills.

The most suggested weapons combinations are M416+AKM and M416+ DP-28. Utilities like Molotov cocktails and frag grenades are very effective in getting some easy kills.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

