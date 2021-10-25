PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK download link for Android devices

Before releasing a new update, the developers of PUBG Mobile hold a beta test for players to check out all the new features before integrating them into the game. Now that the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta is out, they can download it and delve into the new content.

More interestingly, there is no need for an Invitation or Binding Code this time around, which implies that all the users who download the APK can enjoy the new features.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. As a result, users from the country should refrain from downloading the beta version and instead play BGMI.

Downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta version on Android devices

Here are the links for the Android 64-bit and 32-bit APK files for the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta:

Android x64 (64-bit): Click here - 664 MB size

Android x86 (32-bit): Click here - 585 MB size

Since the file sizes are mentioned above, users need to note that they possess adequate storage space on their mobiles. Also, they have to download additional resource packs.

Steps for installation

Step 1: Users must download the required version on their Android devices through the links stated above.

Step 2: Subsequently, once the required APK is downloaded on their devices, they can proceed with the installation function.

(They should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting before the installation)

Step 3: After the process draws to an end, gamers can boot up PUBG Mobile’s beta and then choose between the two resource packs – Low-spec and HD.

The two resource packs (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Low-spec resource pack: 205.6MB

205.6MB HD resource Pack: 368.8MB.

Step 4: Once the required resource pack is installed, they can log in through the guest account and try out the 1.7 beta of the game.

In case of a parsing error, users are recommended to re-install the APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta. If the issue still shows up after doing so, they can download the file again and follow the abovementioned steps.

