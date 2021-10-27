PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta latest APK: Direct download link for Android devices

With the release of subsequent updates, PUBG Mobile’s popularity has soared. In addition, the inclusion of unique features enhances the overall gaming experience for players.

However, before the new version, the developers release a beta update to test the upcoming features.

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta was released a few days ago, allowing gamers to try out the content of the next update. Individuals can download and install them directly through any of the APK files provided.

Disclaimer: In India, PUBG Mobile is banned, and hence, players should avoid downloading the beta version. Instead, they should play BGMI.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta on Android devices

This time around, the developers have made two different APK files available for Android 64-bit and 32-bit, respectively. Here are the download links for both of them:

PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK file for Android x64 (64-bit): Click here

PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK file for Android x86 (32-bit): Click here

The size of these files is 664 MB and 585 MB, and as a result, users need to have enough storage space on their devices before they go ahead with the download procedure.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta

Step 1: To begin with, gamers must download the required APK file depending on the device they are using.

Step 2: As part of the next step, they should toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” setting. Once done, users can go ahead with the installation process.

Step 3: Upon the conclusion of the installation, they can start the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta application on their devices.

Players have to download any one of the resource packs (Image via PUBG Mobile)

They have to choose between one of these resource packs:

Low-spec resource pack: 205.6MB

205.6MB HD resource Pack: 368.8MB.

Step 4: After the resource packs are downloaded, players can log in using “Guest” and check out the new content present in the game.

Users can reinstall the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK file if they face a parsing error during installation. If the problem persists, they can re-download the file and repeat the procedures outlined above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer