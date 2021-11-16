PUBG Mobile 1.7 update free rewards revealed

Krafton has pushed its latest PUBG Mobile 1.7 version to its global servers. Players can enjoy new add-ons like the Piggyback feature, the new smoke grenade effect, and more by updating the game to the latest version. The update weighs in at around 690 MB for Android and 1.68 GB for iOS devices.

In this article, we take a detailed look at the rewards on offer from the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update.

Gamers stand to win plenty of rewards from PUBG Mobile 1.7 update

1) Update rewards

PUBG Mobile new character event and update rewards (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile players who update their game to version 1.7 will be rewarded with two free classic crate coupons.

Another new event for a brand new character, Anna, has been added to the game. Players will receive lots of character vouchers and BP coins from the event.

2) Tier rewards

PUBG Mobile C1S3 free tier rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

Players will also receive plenty of free rewards by upgrading their tier ranks in the game. Here are the best tier rewards for PUBG Mobile's upcoming season:

Silver tier

Players will receive a fantastic mask and 400 silver fragments for free in PUBG Mobile version 1.7. The mask is called the C1S3 mask.

Gold tier

Upon reaching the Gold tier, players will get the C1S3 set and 600 silver fragments for free.

Platinum tier

The free rewards for reaching the Platinum tier are a C1S3 cover and 800 silver fragments.

Diamond tier

Upon reaching the diamond tier, players will receive a cool-looking DBS Shotgun skin. The skin is called C1S3 DBS-Shotgun.

3) Royale Pass rewards

PUBG Mobile free RP rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

Users can also obtain amazing outfits and weapon skins with the help of the Royale Pass. Here is a list of free RP rewards that players will get in the M5 Royale Pass:

Rank 15: Players will receive the strange wave emote upon upgrading their RP rank to 15.

Rank 25: Upon reaching Rank 25, players will receive the snazzy red-and-brown Polymath outfit.

Rank 35: The Rank 35 free RP reward is a cool-looking S686 shotgun skin in the PUBG Mobile version 1.7.

Rank 48: Upon reaching Rank 48, players will get a one-day room card for free. With it, players can create unlimited custom rooms in the game for 24 hours.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee