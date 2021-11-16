PUBG Mobile 1.7 update release time for iOS and Android devices

PUBG Mobile's latest 1.7 update is all set to be released globally. The latest update arrives with unique features enhancing the overall battle royale experience of the user.

Players will witness lots of amazing features like Piggyback and new UI changes. Gamers will be able to download the latest update directly from their respective app stores.

This article discusses the 1.7 update release time for iOS and Android devices of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update release time

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update release time for both Android and iOS devices has been set to 12:00 AM UTC. Players can check their smartphone's app store to see whether the update has arrived for their smartphones. Players who haven't received the update on their smartphones need not worry. It can take an hour or more for every player to receive the update and play the game. Android users will also get the option to download the update with the help of an APK file.

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update to bring some of the highly anticipated features

1) Piggyback:

Piggyback feature in PUBG Mobile 1.7 (Image via Krafton)

The piggyback carry is one of the most-awaited features of the 1.7 version of PUBG Mobile. The feature will allow players to carry their knocked-out teammates or enemy players on their backs. The player's movement speed will get reduced and they won't be able to use any weapon or vehicle. The health-reducing speed of the player getting piggybacked will also get slow.

2) Survivor Number Notification:

Survivor Notification Number feature (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Another significant feature in the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update is the notification of surviving players in the lobby. This feature will notify players after every play zone, helping players set their game style according to the number of surviving players in the match. This will increase the chance of getting a chicken dinner.

3) New Smoke Grenade Effect:

Smoke grenade effect (Image via Krafton)

In the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update, a new effect for smoke grenades has been added. With this feature, players will see a smoke arc while throwing the smoke grenade, which looks very cool and eye-catching.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Indian users are advised to avoid downloading them.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha