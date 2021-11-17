PUBG Mobile 1.7 Update: How to rank up quickly in the new update

PUBG Mobile's Cycle 1 Season 2 is culminating on November 18, 2021, at 00:00 (UTC) after completing its designated span of two months. Users will be able to grab season-ending rewards as per the ranks they occupy. Until then, players will need to keep grinding to maximize their tiers.

The third and final season of PUBG Mobile's Cycle 1 will also start on the same day, and all ranks will be reset. Hence, gamers will have to sit back and restrategize before they resume attempting to maximize their ranks in PUBG Mobile. In this article, we look at a few things to keep in mind to rank up quickly in the 1.7 version.

PUBG Mobile Cycle 1 Season 3: Tips to rank up rapidly after 1.7 version update

Chicken Dinners earn more points

The primary focus should be on Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile (Image via Ujjwal/YouTube)

If players aim to reach a higher tier like Ace, they will have to increase the frequency of their victories, as they help in maximizing the ranks more rapidly than anything else in PUBG Mobile. If not a victory, players should at least try to end their match with one of the top five positions to get positive points.

Work on skills and earn more kills

Players' performance positively affects the rank (Image via Ruppo/YouTube)

Players should work on their skills, as high-number kills are important for ranking up quickly in the game. Even if they do not win a Chicken Dinner, they can still earn positive points from a match. Moreover, highly-skilled players can also survive against seasoned foes.

Know to survive

Survival is the key (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Players should avoid untimely exits at all costs and try to survive the early stages by dropping at safer locations rather than attempting hot drops. Even if the players are not beginners and are highly skilled, they should avoid taking needless risks in order to avoid an early end to their games.

Rank up with squads

Players can get the best results while grinding with their regular squads (Image via Rollexxx/YouTube)

It is easy to maximize the tiers while grinding hard with squads, as there are more chances to survive and earn top five positions in a match with coordination. Players can also divide team roles like the aggressor, medic, IGL, and more if they have a regular squad. That's why users get a better shot at ranking up in squad mode.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

