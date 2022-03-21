PUBG Mobile 1.9 update APK download link and file size for Android devices

Hailing from the Battle Royale genre, PUBG Mobile has established itself as a leading multiplayer game for mobile users. The periodic updates have considerably helped the game attract more players into playing the "survival of the fittest" mode.

These updates are known to fix existing bugs and glitches and bring in new items, events, modes, features, and a lot more. As a result, players perpetually await new updates to be released.

The latest 1.9 update has finally made its way into the game and has succeeded in matching the expectations of users around the globe. The update brought along with it the much anticipated Fourth Anniversary Mode and has been rolled out for Android devices since March 16.

Gamers can download the 1.9 update from their respective stores. However, Android users can also download the update using the APK file available on the game's official website.

How to download the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update using APK file?

The APK file for the latest update has a size of 749 MB. The developers of the game, Tencent Games, have urged players to keep adequate free storage on their device.

Snippet showing the 1.9 update size in the game's official Discord server (Image via Discord)

Furthermore, they are required to check whether they are connected to a Wifi network or have enough data available to download the update without any hindrance. They are even asked to inform their friends to download the APK file as players from different versions cannot match in the same game.

Since the APK file is available on the official website, players must not download the update from third-party websites and applications.

Step-by-step installation process of the 1.9 update in PUBG Mobile using APK File

Step 1: Visit the official website of the game or Click here.

Visit the official website of the game or Click here. Step 2: Head over to the APK Download tab.

Head over to the APK Download tab. Step 3: Click on Download to initiate the download procedure.

Click on Download to initiate the download procedure. Step 4: Once the download is complete, click on Allow when prompted with the dialog "Allow installation from unknown sources."

Once the download is complete, click on Allow when prompted with the dialog "Allow installation from unknown sources." Step 5: Provide permissions for mic and storage usage.

Provide permissions for mic and storage usage. Step 6: Login to PUBG Mobile using Google Play, Twitter, or Facebook account.

The APK file has helped players over time to download the game in a hassle-free way. Furthermore, players won't have to wait long as the official website makes the APK file available for download within a few hours of an update's release.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul