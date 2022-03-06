PUBG Mobile 1.9 update: Expected release date, time, APK file size, and more

Regular updates have been key to PUBG Mobile's ascent to become one of the premier battle royale games available on the platform. Developers add numerous new elements to the game every few months, improving the entire experience and keeping the game fresh for players.

The latest iteration, version 1.8, was released in January of this year and introduced the Spider-Man-themed game mode, among other changes.

Subsequently, users are now anticipating the release of the 1.9 update, which is likely to occur in the coming weeks. The following section delves into the next version's facets like the expected release date and more.

Note: The developers have not yet disclosed an official release date for the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update, and the one listed below is an estimate.

Expected release date and time of PUBG Mobile 1.9 update

Ongoing pass will end on 21 March (Image via Krafton)

The preceding PUBG Mobile patches were made available shortly before the Royale Pass ended, and the current Royal Pass - Bounty Legends RP will expire on 21 March. Subsequently, they can expect that the 1.9 update could be released between 15 – 20 March, which isn't that far away.

Regarding timing, the developers have typically published the most updates at UTC +0. However, this did not occur with the newest 1.8 version, released at 11:00 AM UTC. They can follow either with the next release.

As always, they might not take down the game servers with the update, and users will enjoy the new features straight after getting the latest version.

APK file size of the update

Two different files will be made available (Image via Sportskeeda)

Generally, when PUBG Mobile updates are issued, the developers make two unique APK files accessible – Small/Compact and Regular. Their sizes in the 1.8 release were 589 MB and 952 MB, respectively.

As a result, gamers may expect the files to be in the same range this time, and the small version could be 600-650 MB, whereas the regular size will be roughly 1 GB.

The files will be made available for download straight from the game's official website after the release. Users will also have the opportunity to update to the latest version of the title by visiting the relevant app stores on their mobile devices.

Edited by Srijan Sen