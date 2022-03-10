PUBG Mobile 1.9 update expected release time and APK file size for Android devices (March 2022)

The previous PUBG Mobile update — the 1.8 version – was published almost two months ago. It had gotten a positive reception from fans and was responsible for introducing several new features, including a themed game mode and more.

The new 1.9 iteration is now nearing, and users are excited about its arrival into the popular battle royale title. The beta for the same was launched a few weeks ago, providing players with a sneak peek at some of the new features that will be introduced, like the “Royale Arena: Assault” game mode.

Expected release time of PUBG Mobile 1.9 update

The current Royale Pass will be running until March 21 (Image via Krafton)

As per the speculations, the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update will be made available between March 15 and 20, considering the fact that the previous releases were made available before the end of the Royale Pass (the current pass ends on March 21).

The usual release timing is UTC + 0, although the preceding 1.8 version was available at 11:00 AM UTC. Because of this, the developers can follow either of these times to release the latest edition of the game.

Probable APK file size of 1.9 version

Developers will release two different APK files (Image via Krafton)

Small/Compact and Regular are two different types of APK files that the developers of PUBG Mobile release for each update. Previously, their sizes were 589 MB and 952 MB, and it is expected that they will be in a similar range for the 1.9 version.

So, players can anticipate that the game’s small version APK file will be approximately 600-650 MB in size, and the standard version will be around 1 GB.

Steps to download the APK

After the availability of the files, individuals can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official PUBG Mobile website using any web browser

Step 2: The download option for the two different APKs will appear on their screen, and they can choose the desired one.

Step 3: Finally, users can install the file and sign in using their accounts to enjoy the game.

Upon launch, gamers can also use the corresponding App Stores to download the 1.9 update.

Note: Indian gamers are advised to avoid playing the Battle Royale as it is banned in the country.

