PUBG Mobile 2.0 update APK download link and file size for phones (2022)

It has been less than two weeks since PUBG Mobile's 2.0 version update was rolled out.

The May update has upheld the precedent set by the previous updates as users were able to witness a plethora of changes and additions in terms of in-game content.

The new update finally brought a new RP month alongside the new Rank Season Cycle. Some of the additions in PUBG Mobile after the 2.0 update were the final version of the Livik map, UTV (Utility Task Vehicle), Advanced Supply Zones, and many more.

PUBG Mobile 2.0: APK download link and approximate file size (2022)

The 2.0 update was rolled out on May 11, 2022, and it took one or two days for every player to receive the update link on the App Store and Google Play Store. Devs also updated the new APK links on the game's official website by May 13, 2022, at 7:15 (server time).

However, if any user who has been inactive in the past one or two weeks and hasn't updated their games, they can do so by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (AOS) and tap on the search bar.

Step 2: Browse for "PUBG Mobile" and click on the first relevant result.

Step 3: Tap on the "Update" button; if players already have the app on their devices, otherwise go for "Install."

As per the official source, the 2.0 version is expected to have the following file sizes (subject to change on different devices):

Android: 785 MB

785 MB iOS: 1.93 GB

Thus, players can opt for the WiFi connection for a stable and swift installation if available.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, users will have to launch the app, download the additional update/resource packages, and log in using a preferred method.

Apart from the Play Store and App Store, the official website also features the download links for the APK file. In some regions, only one APK download link (785 MB) is available, while in others, users can spot two files:

HD-graphics version: 1.02 GB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_55A2051F.apk

1.02 GB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_55A2051F.apk Low-spec variant: 634 MB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_livik01_8B4486F7.apk

Here's how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK file:

Step 1: Use any browser to search for the game's official website and tap on the relevant results.

Step 2: Players can spot the APK download link(s) on the homepage, where they can click to start the download.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, users can install the APK and repeat the steps mentioned previously.

Players can also download an Android emulator like BlueStacks, MEmu, and NoxPlayer to install and play the game on their PCs by repeating either of the aforementioned methods. Here is the direct link (https://pubgmobile.live/apk) for the 2.0 version (785 MB version).

In the case of the Indian region, fans can download BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and enjoy all the new features of the global variant.

