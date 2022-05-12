PUBG Mobile 2.0 update: New features, requirements, free rewards, and more revealed

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update has started rolling out earlier today, on May 11, 2022. Developers have also updated the APK and application store (iOS and Android) links for May 2022. However, some users are yet to receive the update button on their devices, which may appear within the next two days.

The May update, like previous iterations, has introduced a plethora of new features in the game, including the new RP month, Livik Map, Utility Task Vehicle (UTV), Advanced Supply Zones, and more. The game has also received many improvements that players can spot after updating to the 2.0 version.

PUBG Mobile 2.0: New features, download link, file size, system requirements, and more

The complete details of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update are given as follows:

Download links, availability, and release date

As mentioned above, the update has been rolled out today, on May 11, 2022. Players who are not able to spot any update option should receive the same by the following dates:

Google Play Store: By May 13, 9:30 (server time) -- Link here

App Store: By May 13, 6:30 (server time) -- Link here

Latest APK link (on the website): By May 13, 7:15 (server time) -- Link here

File Size

The file sizes for the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update on iOS and Android are given as follows:

Android: 785 MB

785 MB iOS: 1.93 GB

Minimum system requirements

Minimum system requirements for PUBG Mobile 2.0 (Image via Krafton)

Here are the minimum system requirements for the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update:

Android

Android Version: Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 2 GB (The device should have at least 3 GB RAM for efficient performance)

iOS/iPadOS

Minimum iOS: iOS 9.0 or later

iOS 9.0 or later Minimum iPadOS: iPadOS 9.0 or later

New features, optimizations, and free rewards

New update is out now (Image via Krafton)

The May update will not grant any free rewards to users. However, users will still receive seasonal prizes (according to the tier and performance) with the culmination of the previous cycle season. Moreover, players will be able to spot the following new features after updating the game:

Livik Map

The final version of Livik is arriving with the new update (Image via Krafton)

After being in the beta phase for almost two years, developers are releasing the final version of the Livik Map. Players will be able to enjoy new urban areas and structures. Additionally, previous layouts and locations have also been optimized. Players can also spot Livik-exclusive features on the map after the update.

New all-terrain vehicle: UTV

2.0 update will feature new UTV in Livik (Image via Krafton)

Livik will feature a new vehicle, UTV, that will allow players to travel across almost every kind of terrain on the map. The compact build of the UTV will be another merit for the new vehicle that can carry all four members of a squad.

XT weapon upgrade packs in Livik

XT weapon upgrade packs (Image via Krafton)

Another Livik-exclusive feature will be the weapon upgrade packs that allow users to convert the base variants of guns to the XT version. These packs will be available in supply shops in certain spots in Livik.

Advanced Supply Zones and other new features

Advanced Supply Zone in Livik (Image via Krafton)

Players choosing Livik can spot particular locations on the minimap, namely Advanced Supply Zones, which will offer high-quality loot. Apart from the special zones, Livik will offer features like an airdrop marker, soccer challenge, vehicle ramp challenge, etc.

Evangelion Collaboration

PUBG Mobile x Evangelion Collaboration (Image via Krafton)

The latest update has brought a new collaboration in PUBG Mobile that will introduce a BR mode, Core Circle, in Erangle and Livik. The themed mode will also feature several unique gameplay mechanisms that will provide an immersive experience to users. The collab will launch on May 14, 2022.

Apart from the additions mentioned above, PUBG Mobile 2.0 will also bring a new RP month and Rank season cycle. Players will also experience various adjustments in terms of system settings, weaponry, clan, mail, and more. Players can read more about the May update here.

Disclaimer: Indian players who want to enjoy PUBG Mobile's latest update can experience the same on BGMI in the next few days.

