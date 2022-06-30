PUBG Mobile 2.1 beta update download link and installation guide (June 2022)

After the roaring success of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update, which released the official Livik map alongside several improvements and new features, the developers are gearing up to release the 2.1 version.

Before every major update, the developers always hold a series of beta tests to ensure players have a good shot at testing new features. Subsequently, they can provide feedback and report any bugs or glitches to work upon before the official release.

In addition, the Invitation Code or Binding Code systems previously used are not included in this ongoing beta test. As a result, all users have the option to participate in beta testing, which has kept the community buzzing.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers are advised not to play the game. Instead, they may engage in the localized version, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.1 beta

Readers will have to follow the instructions outlined below to download and install the beta:

Step 1: They can use these links to access the download page for the 2.1 beta APK file.

Android (x32) APK: Click here (File size: 636 MB)

Android (x64) APK: Click here (File size: 718 MB)

Click on the link in the center to begin the download (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 2: After gamers have landed on the webpage, they must click the Download Android Version option in the center of the screen to commence the download.

The size of the two files varies slightly, and users must ensure adequate storage space is available on the device before downloading the APK. They will also have to download additional resource packs within the game.

Step 3: Individuals can toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option from their phone's settings once the download is complete.

Step 4: Next, players can navigate through the downloads and install the PUBG Mobile 2.1 beta APK. Subsequently, they may run the game and select the resource pack when prompted.

Gamers need to select the resource pack (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The available options are as follows:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 348.1 MB

HD Resource Pack – 669.3 MB

The size of this pack may vary slightly.

Click on the guest option to sign in (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 5: Finally, readers should sign in as a guest and enjoy testing all the best new features present in the beta.

If gamers face a parsing error, they can re-download the file and complete the installation again.

New features in PUBG Mobile 2.1 beta

The 2.1 beta features an upgraded version of the Aftermath mode with Radar Tower, Semi Truck, and more. The developers have also made further changes to the Cheer Park by incorporating a new weather system, offering a much better experience.

On top of this, it also provides new gameplay content in the form of Ancient Secret mode and Ultimate Arena.

Gamers can anticipate the features from the ongoing beta to be incorporated with the official update, expected to go live in a few weeks.

