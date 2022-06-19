PUBG Mobile latest update APK download process and size

PUBG Mobile's next patch update, 2.1, is expected to arrive in July, with many days still to go before the rollout. Thus, users who haven't installed the current version, which is 2.0, can do the same using Apple's App Store or Google Play Store.

The May update brought tons of additions to the game; one of the most notable among them was Livik. The much-awaited Battle Royale map was in the beta phase for more than a year and got its final version alongside plenty of exclusive features.

In Livik, gamers can spot exclusive features like UTV, Advanced Supply Zones, airdrop marker, soccer challenge, and many more. Apart from the map, a plethora of new content made its way to the game, which users can experience after installing the 2.0 version.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK: File size and download process for the current version

Usually, players can install the latest version of any game using the Google Play Store or App Store as per their device's operating system. However, in PUBG Mobile's case, fans can download the APK file from the game's official website and install it manually.

Readers can take a look at the step-by-step guide to download the 2.0 version APK file as follows:

Step 1: Gamers should use any web browser of their preference to open the game's official website. Here's the official link for the website: http://www.pubgmobile.com/

Step 2: Users can spot the APK link on the website's homepage and tap on the same to download the file.

Readers should note that certain servers offer two options for APK files, while in most regions, one can find a single variant. Here are the links and file sizes of each of the APK files:

HD-graphics variant: 1.02 GB : Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_55A2051F.apk

: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_55A2051F.apk Low-spec variant: 634 MB : Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_livik01_8B4486F7.apk

: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.0.0_uawebsite_livik01_8B4486F7.apk Direct APK download link for the majority of the regions: 785 MB: Link - https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Step 3: After the 2.0 version APK file gets downloaded, users can install it and launch the app.

Step 4: Gamers can download additional update files and resource packages for the PUBG Mobile 2.0 version before signing in with their preferred method.

APK method is excellent for players who want to pause and resume the game's download process. Players can also use the Google Play Store to download the game's latest APK version.

Players can spot and open the Play Store and type "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar to browse the game. They can use "Install" to download the app and repeat the method given above.

However, in a country like India, fans cannot find PUBG Mobile in the Play Store. Hence, they will have to go with BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the regional variant for the popular BR game.

