PUBG Mobile 2.2 update: APK and iOS download size revealed

The latest PUBG Mobile update, version 2.2, started rolling out earlier today, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 AM (UTC + 0). Some users have already received the update option in the Play Store or App Store, and the rollout will reach 100% by September 15 at 4:00 AM and 11:00 AM for the Android and iOS platforms, respectively.

In the meantime, the developers have unveiled 2.2 patch notes which have teased the arrival of the Nusa map with several exclusive features, gameplay optimizations, weapon balance changes, a new themed mode, and more. Readers can find the official download size of version 2.2 for Android and iOS below to ensure they have enough storage space ahead of the update.

Official sources have revealed the download size for PUBG Mobile 2.2 update

Release schedule and download size for both Android and iOS (Image via Garena)

According to official sources, the game's new version is now live, and all players will receive the update within 48 hours. The developers have also revealed the download size for Android and iOS/iPadOS devices, which are as follows:

Update size for Android smartphones and tablets: 681 MB

681 MB Update size for iOS/iPadOS: 1.91 GB

The updates will become available globally by the following date and time:

Android: By September 15, 2022, 04:00 (UTC +0)

By September 15, 2022, 04:00 (UTC +0) iOS/iPadOS: By September 15, 2022, 11:00 (UTC + 0)

By September 15, 2022, 11:00 (UTC + 0) APK link on the official website: By September 15, 2022, 01:45 (UTC + 0)

Readers can find the complete update schedule for the rollout of PUBG Mobile 2.2 here.

The APK download link for version 2.2 on the official website (Image via Krafton)

Users can download the update from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If Android players want to install the PUBG Mobile APK separately, they can download the same from the link given below:

APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

How to download the 2.2 update using Google Play Store or the App Store (Image via Google)

Here's a step-by-step guide for players who wish to install version 2.2 on their devices:

Step 1: Players must first pen the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on their smartphones/tablets.

Step 2: Gamers must use the search box to look for PUBG Mobile in their store and tap on the relevant result for the game.

Step 3: Users must click the install/update button to get the latest version of the game on their devices. It may take a few minutes for the download to conclude. It is recommended that players use a stable internet connection for the download.

Step 4: Once the game has been downloaded, opening the app will lead to another download of the update files and resource packages.

Once installed, players can sign into the game using their desired login method to enjoy the latest 2.2 content.

Apart from smartphones and tablets, one can use the same procedure on their PCs/laptops to install the latest PUBG Mobile update.

To play the game on PC, users must first install an Android emulator like Gameloop or BlueStacks. Players can then use the Play Store or a similar application store in the emulator to get the game.

