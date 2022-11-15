PUBG Mobile 2.3 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

After conducting multiple rounds of beta tests, the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update is on the course for its official global release. This patch is significant in many ways as the patch features a collaboration with international superstar Lionel Messi alongside loads of exciting content around the same.

The new version slowly rolls out today and will be available to everyone in a few days. Players can experience the content directly after downloading the patch, as the developers will not take the servers offline. Once available, you can download the client through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The developers have also officially released the APK file that Android users can use.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 2.3 update using the APK download link

Developers themselves make accessible APK files for new updates so that players who choose to download the game this way may do so. The procedures for downloading the most recent PUBG Mobile 2.3 update via APK file are listed below:

Step 1: To start, visit the official download page for PUBG Mobile using the link provided below:

2.3 update APK file: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

The link now gives the APK file for the game's 2.2 update. However, according to the official announcement on Discord, the APK file will be available on the URL by November 17, 2022, 1:45 am UTC+0.

Step 2: You can download the APK file after the new version is accessible on the link.

It is critical to ensure that your mobile device has sufficient storage capacity. If you don't have enough storage space, you won't be able to finish the download and installation.

Step 3: As the next step, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" settings on your device and install the game.

After the battle royale title gets successfully installed, you can open its application and log in using the platform linked to your account. Create an account using any available options if you are a new user.

It is also essential to download the patch as soon as possible since users on separate versions cannot play together. As an additional enticement, the developers will give away a free Magical Night Helmet, 3000 BP, and 100 AG to everyone who downloads the latest patch and signs in.

An alternative way to download (Google Play Store)

Game's Google Play Store page (Image via Google Play Store)

Another way to download the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update is through the Google Play Store. The patch will be available by November 17, 2022, at 4:00 am IST (UTC). Steps to use the Google Play Store are listed below:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store application and use the search box to look for the game. Otherwise, follow the link below to get to the game's page:

Google Play Store page: Click here

Step 2: Tap on the "Update" button to start the download process of the new 2.3 update. For those who don't have an older version available on the device, press "Install."

The battle royale title's new update will soon be installed on their Android phones.

Disclaimer: Due to the restrictions imposed by the Indian government, it is strongly recommended that Indian players refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile on their mobile devices.

