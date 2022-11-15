How to download PUBG Mobile 2.3 update on Android and iOS devices

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 2.3 update has finally been announced and will start rolling out in a few hours.

The focus of the update is the game's collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. As part of the collaboration, the title developers will implement a Football Carnival-themed game mode with new items and gameplay. Additionally, multiple maps will receive improvements to enhance the overall experience.

The update will be available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Android users can also side-load the APK file that the developers provide on the game’s official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Due to this government-imposed restriction, players in the country are advised not to download or play the battle royale title on their device.

Steps you can follow to download the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update on Android and iOS devices

You can easily download the 2.3 update of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

PUBG Mobile 2.3 will start rolling out in a few hours. It will be made available on the Apple App Store by 17 November 2022 at 1:30 am (UTC+0) and on the Google Play Store by 17 November 2022 at 4:00 am (UTC+0).

Players can follow the steps below to download the latest 2.3 update:

Google Play Store

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application on your Android device and use the search option to look for “PUBG Mobile.” You can also click here to visit the game’s page on the store.

Visit the game's page on the Google Play Store and download the update (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Select the relevant result and tap on the “Update” button. This will start the download procedure for the 2.3 update.

Once the update is downloaded, you can enjoy all the new features of the update.

Apple App Store

Step 1: Boot up the Apple App Store on your iOS device and look up the game. Alternatively, click here to visit the game’s page on the store.

You can install the new 2.3 update after getting to the Apple App Store page (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 2: Click on the “Update” button to start the download. The update will soon get downloaded and installed.

If you do not have an older version of the game installed on your device, use the "Install" button to get the latest update.

Note: Before going ahead with the download, players must ensure that their device has enough storage space to install the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update successfully.

Key changes in PUBG Mobile 2.3 update

Here are some of the key changes coming to PUBG Mobile with the new update:

Themed Mode - Football Mania with themed items, vehicles, and gameplay available in Erangel, Livik, and Nusa

Official release of Aftermath mode

Map updates: Nusa, Erangel, and Livik

Firearm updates: NS2000, Kar98k, M24, and AWM

Unite for One Goal Events

Bug fixes relating to teammate icon, voice messages, game crashes, and more

Additionally, players who download the latest version of the game will be rewarded with 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a Magical Night Helmet (3d).

