PUBG Mobile 2.3 update: Classic Mode changes explained

Updates are an essential part of PUBG Mobile, as they often lead to the introduction of several new features. The 2.3 update is all set to be made available very soon, and fans have awaited its release since Tencent launched the beta a few weeks back.

Recently, the developers released a YouTube video titled “PUBG MOBILE | Classic Modes Update Preview Guide,” revealing the significant changes that will take place in Classic Modes. This has given players an idea of what to expect in the upcoming patch 2.3.

Further details about the Classic Mode changes are mentioned in the section below.

Classic Mode changes of PUBG Mobile 2.3 update explained

Within the new video on PUBG Mobile’s channel, the developers have revealed the following changes:

Map updates

Changes to Erangel and Livik will take place (Image via Tencent)

Erangel map

Cable car: Three cable car routes to Stalber have been added to facilitate better movement around the area.

Three cable car routes to Stalber have been added to facilitate better movement around the area. Supply Warehouse: Gamers can get a “Supply Warehouse Access Card” in the match and access the Supply Warehouse to get a range of advanced supplies.

Gamers can get a “Supply Warehouse Access Card” in the match and access the Supply Warehouse to get a range of advanced supplies. Vehicle Radar: Vehicle Radar is available in the Supply Shop, and users may use it to scan the surroundings for vehicles.

Livik map

Weather conditions: Two weather conditions will get added – Dawn and Dusk to enhance the visual experience.

Two weather conditions will get added – Dawn and Dusk to enhance the visual experience. Refinery area: This particular location has been reworked to improve the combat experience for the players.

Firearm and Vehicle updates

Changes will be made to firearms and vehicles as well (Image via Tencent)

Firearm

Kar98k, M24, and AWM: Damage of Kar98k, M24, and AWM has been increased to make them more potent on the battlefield.

Damage of Kar98k, M24, and AWM has been increased to make them more potent on the battlefield. NS2000: The 2.3 update will also see an improvement in NS2000’s firing performance while aiming down sights and the reloading action.

Vehicles

Mountain Bikes: The new patch will also streamline the player experience while riding the Mountain Bikes.

Basic Experience Improvements

Basic Experience Improvements will try to make the gameplay better (Image via Tencent)

Elimination Icon: Special icon to be added for the elimination broadcast.

Special icon to be added for the elimination broadcast. Crosshair: After getting knocked down, individuals can utilize their crosshairs to mark items.

After getting knocked down, individuals can utilize their crosshairs to mark items. Mark Style: Marks that don’t block the field of view will be available.

Social System Updates

Three Social System updates will be introduced (Image via Tencent)

New Popularity Gifts: Several unique Popularity Gifts will get introduced, and players will be able to gift the same to their friends.

Several unique Popularity Gifts will get introduced, and players will be able to gift the same to their friends. Partner Pose: Special two-player Partner Pose will also make its way with the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update.

Special two-player Partner Pose will also make its way with the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update. Synergy sharing feature: Another improvement to the Social System will be the Synergy sharing tool, which players can use.

PUBG Mobile Cycle 3 Season 9

C3S9 will start very soon (Image via Tencent)

New Cycle 3 Season 9 to start soon after the 2.3 update. It will feature exclusive rewards including C3S9 Set, C3S9 Glasses, C3S9 Parachute and more

Tier Goal System: Players can set their goals for the new season. Developers will provide additional rewards to them after they achieve that particular goal.

Apart from all these changes, gamers will also be able to play the Official Aftermath Mode in December.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India under section 69A of the IT Law. Players from the nation should avoid playing or downloading the game on their devices.

Poll : 0 votes