How to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta APK

Developers of PUBG Mobile update the game regularly, and each new version includes a wide variety of features. The 2.3 update is scheduled to be released this month, and fans are pumped about all the additions that will be made to the battle royale title.

A few weeks ago, the beta version for the upcoming release was also made available, and it provided details about the various things that players will be able to find in the official launch. Users on the Android platform can proceed to download the same on their devices using the APK file to try the different features themselves.

Two different APK files are accessible for PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta update

You may get the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta update using the APK file. The steps provided below will walk you through the details of the download and installation process for the same:

Step 1: You can begin by going to the official PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta download page. Two different files are accessible, and the direct links for them have been provided below:

Android (x32)

Link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Android (x64)

Link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Get to the download page and then click on the "Download Android Version" button (image via Tencent)

Step 2: Once you have reached the particular webpage, you may tap on the 'Download Android Version' button. This will start the download for the APK file.

Step 3: After the file has been downloaded, install it by enabling the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting on your device.

You must select the Resource Pack (image via Tencent)

Step 4: You may then open the application for the 2.3 beta and choose the necessary resource pack.

You can choose to download either the Low-spec Resource Pack or the HD Resource Pack when using the beta version of the game. However, make sure there is enough space available on your device.

Sign in using the 'Guest' option ('mage via Tencent)

Step 5: Finally, sign in using the 'Guest' option and enjoy playing the content in the 2.3 beta version.

If you encounter a bug or glitch, you are advised to report it to enable the developers to resolve it before the final launch.

What is the size of the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta

Gamers need to have enough space (image via Sportskeeda)

As already known, there are two different APK files accessible for PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta – x32 and x64. The former is sized at 693 MB, while the latter takes up 753 MB of space. Accordingly, users must ensure sufficient storage before going ahead with the download and installation procedures.

Features of 2.3 beta

There are a range of unique features present in the 2.3 beta. The same are listed below:

Aftermath 2.0 map

Firearm Upgrades

Armor Upgrades

New Energy Mechanics

Medicine Cabinet

New Bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck

Guard Posts

Shop Recall

Recall Towers

Consumables Adjustments

Football-themed mode

Available in Erangel, Nusa, and Livik

New Golden Shoes Tactical Item, Football Throwable, and Football Carnival-Themed Area

Special Football Air Drops, Cover, and Spawn Island

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Law. Players in the country are recommended not to install or play the battle royale title or its beta on their phones as a result of government-imposed restrictions.

