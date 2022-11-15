PUBG Mobile 2.3 update release time for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile players eagerly waiting for the 2.3 patch update can finally rejoice now.

According to the official schedule, the much-awaited update of the Battle Royale title has started rolling out as of November 15, 7:00 AM (UTC + 0). However, only some players have received the update button.

The game's latest version has brought many new features, including football-themed content and a revamped version of Aftermath. Players can download the update as soon as they receive the option through the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

In the following section, readers can find out about the update button's availability and the rollout's conclusion.

PUBG Mobile 2.3: The rollout of the update is to conclude on November 17

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update is yet to arrive on the majority of the devices (Image via App Store)

As mentioned, the 2.3 update started slowly rolling out at around 7:00 AM (UTC + 0) on November 15.

The same will conclude on November 17 at a specific time for the following sources:

Apple App Store (iOS and iPadOS): November 17, 2022, 1:30 AM (UTC + 0)

November 17, 2022, 1:30 AM (UTC + 0) Direct download link (on the official website of the game): November 17, 2022, 2:00 AM (UTC + 0)

November 17, 2022, 2:00 AM (UTC + 0) Google Play Store (Android): November 17, 2022, 4:00 AM (UTC + 0)

Thus, as per the times mentioned above, each player will receive the update option for the 2.3 version in their respective virtual application store.

How to download the latest PUBG Mobile version on iOS and Android?

How to download the latest update? (Image via Google)

Here's how you can install the latest PUBG Mobile update on your iOS or Android device:

Step 1: Open the virtual application store on your device.

Apple App Store is applicable for iPhones and iPads, while Google Play Store is meant for Android tablets and smartphones. Android emulator users can also access Play Store or a similar application center on their PCs or laptops.

Step 2: Fill in PUBG Mobile in the search box and browse the game.

Step 3: Tap the relevant result and press the update or install button to start downloading the game.

Step 4: Once you have downloaded and installed the game's latest update, tap the open button to launch the same.

Step 5: After opening the game, you will have to download additional update files and resource packages. Download them and restart the game.

Step 6: Choose your desired alternative to logging into the game. If you have installed the Krafton-backed game for the first time, please complete the setup and tutorial.

Step 7: Enter the game and explore the new 2.3 content.

Alternatively, if you are using an Android smartphone or tablet, you can use the game's direct download link "https://pubgmobile.live/apk" to access the 2.3 APK file.

You can download and install it after November 17, 2022, 2:00 AM (UTC + 0) to get the updated version. If you have installed an Android emulator on your PC, you can easily install the game using the APK as well.

Note: The APK link and installation procedure for the 2.3 version is not meant for Indian fans, as PUBG Mobile is banned in their country. Moreover, the article doesn't include the BGMI 2.3 release date as Krafton is yet to launch any update due to the game's unavailability from the Play Store and the App Store.

