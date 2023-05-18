PUBG Mobile 2.6 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

The PUBG Mobile 2.6 update is now rolled out for all platforms worldwide. The battle royale game’s recently announced collaboration with Ducati has made headlines, creating a lot of buzz in its community. Players can now download the update through the respective app store. They are still eligible to receive its rewards.

Many players may opt to sideload the APK for the PUBG Mobile 2.6 update. In order to facilitate this, the developers added two separate files to the official website, which have been updated to the latest version.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.6 update using APK file

Since the developers already offer the PUBG Mobile 2.6 APK on the game’s website, you do not need to look around for a legit file. You can follow these steps to get the file, complete the update installation, and enjoy the new features:

Regular APK file: Click here

Compact APK file: Click here

The size of the Compact APK is 691 MB and Regular APK is 1.28 GB. The difference between the two is that you will have to download additional files for the Compact version before enjoying the latest content.

Step 2: After downloading the file, you can enable the "Install from Unknown Sources" option and complete the installation.

Sign in to your account to experience the new features (Image via Tencent Games)

Step 3: In the case of the regular variant, you can sign in to your account and enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

The two available resource pack options and their respective sizes (Image via Tencent Games)

If you have utilized the Compact version, you will be prompted to download the resource pack. The two available options are:

Low-spec resource pack – 579.9 MB

HD resource pack – 1097.4 MB

You should ensure that there is enough space on your device before proceeding with the download. If you encounter an error during the installation, you should consider downloading the file again and then repeating the steps above for the installation.

Per the official update announcement post, you will be eligible to receive special rewards such as 3000 BP, 100 AG, and Crimson Storm Helmet (3d) if you update the game before May 28, 2023 (UTC+0).

It is important to note that players on different versions cannot invite each other, so it is very important to download the update as soon as possible.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India under Section 69a of the Information Technology Act. Due to these government-imposed restrictions, players in the country are advised not to download or play the game under any circumstances.

Poll : 0 votes