PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features: Mecha Fusion mode, Home competition, and more

Following the conclusion of the 3.1 update, Krafton has introduced numerous stunning PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features. These additions are likely to change the dynamics of the popular BR title as mechas take over the classic mode maps and transport the players into a futuristic world full of robots. The update went live today (May 14, 2024) at 10 am UTC and has already attracted a lot of attention.

This article highlights some of the best features in the May update.

What are the best PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features?

New themed mode - Mecha Fusion

Steel Ark

In this themed mode, players can find a futuristic-style sheet containing loads of supplies called Seel Ark. Alongside player transport aircrafts, multiple Seel Arks will spawn in random areas in every match.

Moreover, an added Steel Arke will hover over the map and drop certain supply and airdrop crates in different areas.

Armamech

The Armamech can be called upon in the Steel Arks and the Assembly Base. It helps players transform into mechas and has become one of the most fascinating PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features.

The Armamech has two weapons — Magnetic Arm and Missiles. In addition, it can jump to great heights using Levitron's jet propulsion. It can easily be dismantled into parts — Levitron (uses acceleration and Magnetic Arm) and Stryder (bombards enemies with missiles). They can be recombined once they are nearby.

Assembly Base

Players will discover abundant supplies in the Assembly Base. They can also find mechas or repair their existing ones in this base.

Mecha Weapons

Jetpack : Once equipped, players can float in the air for a certain duration.

: Once equipped, players can float in the air for a certain duration. Personal AEDs : This is one of the most awaited PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features, helping players to revive themselves in a safe location.

: This is one of the most awaited PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features, helping players to revive themselves in a safe location. Magnetic Gun : A downgraded version of the Magnetic Arm. Working on the same principle, it uses magnetic energy to use on vehicles or eliminate enemies.

: A downgraded version of the Magnetic Arm. Working on the same principle, it uses magnetic energy to use on vehicles or eliminate enemies. Respawn Beacon: This device will spawn in Assembly Base and will enable players to respawn their teammates anywhere.

Home Competition

A new home competition has been added as a primary PUBG Mobile 3.2 update feature. Through this competition, players worldwide can share their creations in the virtual world and earn participation and ranking rewards. They can register for this competition after reaching 200 home prosperity.

Additionally, a mysterious Elegant Ancient Capital resource pack has been added. Many home items will be available in a related upcoming event. Improvements have also been made to home items, browsing, interactions, and more.

Metro Royale Updates

The new PUBG Mobile 3.2 update overhauls the existing Metro Royale mode as the mechas take over Arctic Base and Misty Port. Players must stay vigilant as Syders have infiltrated these areas.

Furthermore, multiple processes have been improved. The update brings new Honor rewards and Chapter 20 collectibles. In addition, players can also bring their companions to the Metro Royale mode matches.

Apart from the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update features mentioned above, a new popularity battle reward section has been added to the game. This will enable players to get more rewards from the points obtained in the popularity battle.

Other changes such as classic mode improvements and more have also been added. Players can easily download the update using the storefronts or the APK file.