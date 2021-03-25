PUBG Mobile: 3 Best mid-range weapons in the game

PUBG Mobile is a well-known name in the battle royale market worldwide. Players can experience intense, action-packed matches across different maps with HD graphics and immersive soundtracks.

The title has some of the best world-class weapons, including assault rifles, DMRs, LMGs, and much more.

A player can get some easy kills if their mid-range aim and spray skills are good. This article discusses the three best mid-range weapons in the PUBG Mobile game.

3 Best mid-range weapon in PUBG Mobile

#1 M416:

Image via PCCQuest.com

The preferred mid-range weapon in the PUBG Mobile game is the M416 assault rifle.

The USP of the weapon is its low and controllable recoil pattern. A player can easily control the recoil in M416 with proper attachments and drills practice in the training ground.

The gun uses 5.56mm ammunition, and players can equip up to four gun attachments to improve stability.

The recommended attachments for M416 are:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Grip: Half grip/Angled grip

Half grip/Angled grip Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine

Extended Quickdraw Magazine Stock: Tact Stock

#2 DP-28:

Image via PUBG Mobile

The second weapon on the list is the DP-28 Light Machine Gun. The weapon is only available on Erangel and Livik map. It uses 7.62mm ammunition and has heavy damage per hit in the game.

There are no attachments available for the gun in the title. DP-28 has an average hit damage of 51, which is higher than most assault rifles.

It is one of the best weapons for mid-range and long-range spray transfers in the game. The gun also comes with stands that pop out when a player goes prone. It reduces the recoil to almost zero, and the player can achieve a laser-like spray in any range.

#3 Mini14:

Image via MCV.com

The third weapon that players can use for mid-range combat is the Mini-14 Designated Marksman Rifle. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition and is used by both pro and competitive players for mid and long-range gunfights.

Mini-14 has an average hit damage of 41, and the weapon can be equipped with an 8x scope for shooting players at long distances in the PUBG Mobile game.

A player can use two attachments in the gun. The first could be a muzzle and compensator for recoil control or a suppressor for extra stealth.

The second attachment is an extended quickdraw magazine to boost the magazine capacity from 20 bullets to 30 bullets per round.

