PUBG Mobile: 3 best ways to kill enemies in Payload 2.0 mode

Payload 2.0 arrived in PUBG Mobile a few days back and brought exciting features to the game, including a new armed helicopter and armed vehicles like Dacia, Buggy, Pickup and more. The mode also brought a number of firearms and items like the UAV and Bomb Suit.

In this article, we list three best ways to kill or eliminate your opponents in Payload 2.0 mode.

3 best ways to kill enemies in PUBG Mobile's Payload 2.0 mode

#1 UAV

The UAV or the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle can be deployed using the UAV Control Terminal. It has a flight time of 30 seconds and has a total of 8 missiles which can be used to knock and finish off multiple enemies in the area.

#2 UH60 Helicopter

The UH60 can be occupied by four players (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile / Twitter)

The UH60 Helicopter is back in this mode and can be occupied by four players. Two players can control the rocket launcher while the third and fourth can get their Gatling guns.

#3 Armed Vehicles

The Armed Buggy is loaded with weapons (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile / Twitter)

As mentioned earlier, this mode has new armed vehicles, i.e. UAZ, Dacia, Buggy, and Pickup, which are loaded with weapons including Gatling guns, flame throwers and even rocket launchers.

(Note: The best method to get kills may vary from player to player according to their perception. While some players might prefer to use the above-mentioned ways to eliminate their opponents, others may not)

