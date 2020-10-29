PUBG Mobile: 3 most powerful DMRs in the game

PUBG Mobile is indeed ontop of the list as one of the most popular BR titles in the esports community. With its stellar players and magnanimous engagement all over the world, it took the BR genre to new heights.

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of weapons in the game, including the section of Designated Marksman Rifles, popularly known as DMRs. They are often described as Sniper Rifles with a high fire rate, because most of the combats in PUBG Mobile take place in the middle to long-range, where DMRs are more or less perfect for the job.

There are a total of six DMRs available in PUBG Mobile's arsenal, and in this article, we list down the three most powerful DMRs to use in the game.

Top 3 powerful DMRs in PUBG Mobile

1) SKS

Samozaryadny Karabin sistemy Simonova, aka SKS, is one of the most viable weapons in the DMR class. The weapon can be found across all the maps of PUBG Mobile and feeds on 7.62 mm bullets. It deals with a damage of 55 and has an initial magazine capacity of 10 rounds. With its bullet speed and fire rate of 800m/s and 0.09 seconds, it is a decent semi-sniper that excels in medium and long-range combats. However, the only drawback of this weapon is its high recoil and less stability.

2) SLR

SLR, aka Self Loading Rifle, can also be found on all the maps of PUBG Mobile and is the second rarest DMR in the game. This weapon also requires 7.62 mm bullets and deals damage of 58 to the enemy with a bullet speed of 823m/s. It has an initial magazine capacity of 10 rounds but with a slower fire rate (0.084 seconds) and a much higher recoil than that of SKS, making it weak in close combat. However, if accurately utilized, SLR can be a lethal weapon as it can one-shot kill its opponents with ease.

3) MK14

The Mark 14, popularly known as MK14, is one of the most potent, viable, and versatile guns in PUBG Mobile. It is a supply drop firearm of the DMR class that feeds on 7.62mm bullets and has 10 rounds of initial magazine capacity. The weapon is unique, powerful, and dominates every other gun in the DMR class because of its versatility in switching between the automatic and single modes.

It has a damage of 60 with a bullet speed and fire rate of 853m/s and 0.09 seconds, respectively. Being a wholesome package of brutality, it can one-shot kill its opponents in long-range and is also an absolute beast in close-range combats. But of course, with great damage points, hand-in-hand, comes great recoil.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's thoughts, and choosing a weapon over another is an individual's personal preference under any circumstance.