PUBG Mobile Season 15: How to rank up and reach the Ace tier quickly

The craze of the 'Ace' tier in PUBG Mobile has been on an uprise since the beginning of the tier system. Like other BR titles, PUBG Mobile also has a rank tier system, which ascends from Bronze to Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, Ace, and Conqueror.

With PUBG Mobile's increasing popularity and fame across the world, almost 60% of the players aim to reach the Ace tier. The specific tier has been a popular option for displaying one's credibility and stature in the realm of PUBG.

The Season 15 of PUBG Mobile is the latest ongoing season of the game, and we will be discussing some quick tips on how to reach the Ace tier quickly.

How to reach the 'Ace' tier quickly in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile

Ranking up the tiers to reach Ace requires constant effort and grinding. Hence, considering all the facets of PUBG Mobile's Battle Royale experience, here are some quick tips for achieving the Ace tier in Season 15:

Passive gameplay and survival strategy: Follow a safe and survival centric gameplay, as playing passively and stealthily increases the chances of reaching to the final circle, securing maximum survival points.

Gun combination: A very crucial factor in determining the winning possibilities in the game is the right choice of weapons. If a player has a passive strategy, he/she should equip close-range weapons, as it will be beneficial for them in the last circle fights. In contrast, a player with aggressive skills can equip an AR along with a Sniper or DMR to toggle between both long-range and close-range combats.

Carry grenades and smokes throughout the game: In-game utilities play a beneficiary role to maximize the chances of survival in the game. Carrying grenades and smokes helps a player to move throughout the game tactically. Also, in the final zones, one may use these utilities to have the upper hand either by making a smoke wall, guarding the enemy's sight or by using grenades to skillfully destroy enemy campers.

Practice: Practicing on the training ground hones one's skills, tactical ability, ADS movement speed, and reflexes. All of these qualities of a gamer play a major role in improving his/her fighting abilities on the battlefield; the more the skill, the more chances of winning the game with ease.

These are some quick tips that may guide a player in maximizing their Battle points and reaching the 'Ace' tier quickly in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile.