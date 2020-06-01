PUBG Mobile: 3 reasons why you should use the M16A4 & how to use it properly

Why to use the M16A4?

The M16A4 is one of the most commonly found weapon in PUBG Mobile. It is seen that most of the players ditch this weapon for not having a auto-firing mode and immediately switch it with a M416 or a Scar-L. However don’t let that fool you. The M16A4 can be used as a secondary weapon to destroy opponents in later half of the game and one can easily mount enough kills in the end circle due to its precision and minimal recoil.

In this article, we have made a detailed guide of the M16A4 rifle and how to use it properly. Here are the 3 reasons why you should prefer the M16A4 over any other 5.56 chambered guns.

#1 Stats & recoil of M16A4

M16A4 has an astounding 900 meters per second bullet velocity which makes it the fastest assault rifle in PUBG Mobile. With M16A4, players are able to fire three bullets at burst mode in only 0.17 seconds. If we compare, the AKM takes 0.3 seconds to fire three bullets and is two times slower than the M16A4. It is however important to note that there is a 0.075 seconds cooldown between bursts, but that is so little that one will barely notice.

#2 Attachments

The M16A4 has three attachments slots and these are: a scope, a muzzle and a magazine attachment. The strongest setup for this rifle is using a red dot, a compensator and an extended quickdraw magazine. While the choice of the magazine is obvious, we’ll explain you why it is recommended to use a red dot and compensator.

With the recent AR nerf, this gun has much more recoil, so it is therefore prudent to use a compensator over the flash hider. However if you get a suppressor you should always use that, as the reduction in noise is incredibly overpowered and should always be prioritized.

The M16A4 is a highly versatile weapon and works well in battles from 0 to 300 meters range with a red dot. This is also where vast majority of the engagements take place. The red dot is superior to the holographic due to having the vision less obstructed .

This gun is also highly effective in long range battles due to its high bullet velocity of 900 meters per second and being the assault rifle with the fastest bullet velocity. One can easily equip a 4x or a 6x scope on this gun and turn it into a designated marksman rifle. But make sure to always have the red dot equipped and swap to your selected long-range scope when engaging in long range fights.

#3 Versatility

The M16A4 is a powerful and easy to use weapon in both close to long range duels. In order to bring the best out of this gun, one must be able to tap relatively fast as single fire mode is the most commonly used firing mode by far when you engage in mid to long range combats. Once the player feels comfortable switching firing mode from single to burst mode in close encounters, one basically get a free-for-all gun as their secondary weapon.

One can pair this gun with the AKM, so one gets the bullet velocity of the M16A4 in long range shooting and fire power of AKM in CQC situations.

