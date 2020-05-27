PUBG Mobile: 35 cool and best names for girls
- Here's a list of cool and unique names that girls can use in PUBG Mobile.
- Some players prefer simple names while other want names with symbols and stylish font
PUBG Mobile has a massive player base, and the participation from girls has increased over the period of the past two years. There is increased participation from girls, both in casual and competitive, uplifting the very demographic of the scene.
In PUBG Mobile, individual players prefer simple in-game names, whereas others prefer to have unique names, that separate them from the other players.
Sportskeeda gives you some suggestions for cool and unique names for girls.
List of cool and unique names for girls in PUBG Mobile
Nebula
QueenB.
Darkside
Athena
Hela
Senorita
Blade Woman
Peach
Medusa
T1gress
Hera
Dams3l
LunaTiK
Atheris
Trag1c
KaT
Mistress
Alyx
Her Majesty
Anonymous
Valak
Ruby
Felis
Zea
•ƴoʋʀ EX•
Aŋgəl
BŁΛCKŠTØŔM
вү д Gїяг
ᐯIᗪOᐯ
Mojo
Zelda
ɩɱoʀtʌɭ
Valkyrie
Nova
Cleo
Apart from the aforementioned list, you can also use certain websites to select and generate the in-game name for PUBG Mobile.
1.Fancy Text Tool
You have to enter the name, and the site will recommend a username in cool fonts. You can customize your PUBG Mobile in-game name.
2.Tricksnation
The site has a massive list of names from which the players can select the name of their preference.
3.Lingojam
It is similar to the fancy text tool but has a different set of fonts available. The site can also be used to customize the name.
4.Nickfinder
Like tricknation, it has a different set of names from which the players can select, you can enter a name and the website will recommend a username in cool fonts
How to change your name in PUBG Mobile?
Step 1 - Click on 'Inventory' present at the bottom of the screen.
Step 2 - Move to the section below the emotes section in the inventory.
Step 3 - Click on the Rename Card.
Step 4 - Click on the 'Use' option. Enter a new nickname in the pop-up that appears on the screen.
Step 5 – Click OK after entering the new name.