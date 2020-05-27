PUBG Mobile: 35 cool and best names for girls

Unique and Cool names for girls

PUBG Mobile has a massive player base, and the participation from girls has increased over the period of the past two years. There is increased participation from girls, both in casual and competitive, uplifting the very demographic of the scene.

In PUBG Mobile, individual players prefer simple in-game names, whereas others prefer to have unique names, that separate them from the other players.

Sportskeeda gives you some suggestions for cool and unique names for girls.

List of cool and unique names for girls in PUBG Mobile

Nebula

QueenB.

Darkside

Athena

Hela

Senorita

Blade Woman

Peach

Medusa

T1gress

Hera

Dams3l

LunaTiK

Atheris

Trag1c

KaT

Mistress

Alyx

Her Majesty

Anonymous

Valak

Ruby

Felis

Zea

•ƴoʋʀ EX•

Aŋgəl

BŁΛCKŠTØŔM

вү д Gїяг

ᐯIᗪOᐯ

Mojo

Zelda

ɩɱoʀtʌɭ

Valkyrie

Nova

Cleo

Apart from the aforementioned list, you can also use certain websites to select and generate the in-game name for PUBG Mobile.

1.Fancy Text Tool

You have to enter the name, and the site will recommend a username in cool fonts. You can customize your PUBG Mobile in-game name.

2.Tricksnation

The site has a massive list of names from which the players can select the name of their preference.

3.Lingojam

It is similar to the fancy text tool but has a different set of fonts available. The site can also be used to customize the name.

4.Nickfinder

Like tricknation, it has a different set of names from which the players can select, you can enter a name and the website will recommend a username in cool fonts

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile?

Step 1 - Click on 'Inventory' present at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2 - Move to the section below the emotes section in the inventory.

Step 3 - Click on the Rename Card.

Step 4 - Click on the 'Use' option. Enter a new nickname in the pop-up that appears on the screen.

Step 5 – Click OK after entering the new name.