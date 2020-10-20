PUBG Mobile: 5 best locations to find M416 in the game

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular online BR titles currently, and has an impressive armory in-game. This arsenal of weapons includes ARs, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, DMRs, Shotguns, etc.

The most popular and most widely used weapon in almost all of the maps and matches in PUBG Mobile is the M416. It is an assault rifle that feeds on 5.56mm bullets and is the most versatile and lethal gun in this game.

The M416 has devastating damage and range, which is why it is opted by most players across the world. This firearm also comes with various attachments, and single and automatic modes, which make it more viable over short and mid-range fights.

Most favorable locations for the M416 in PUBG Mobile

1) Pochinki (Map: Erangel)

Image Credits: duniagames

Pochinki, being in the heart of Erangel, is one of the most dangerous sites to land at because of the crowd and casualties. But its many buildings, apartments, and triple-storey houses have maximum loot, and chances, of finding the M416 in PUBG Mobile.

2) Novorepnoye (Map: Erangel)

Image Credits: zilliongamer

Advertisement

Novorepnoye, popularly known as Novo, has a decent loot spawn rate. It is most probable that players can find the M416 lying on top of the Novo containers, waiting to be picked up and used to obliterate enemies.

Also, read: Five of the hardest titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile

3) School (Map: Erangel)

Image Credits: zilliongamer

The School is also a dangerous location, especially for beginners in PUBG Mobile, as it is one of the hot drop locations in Erangel. But the loot spawn rate is assuring, and it can be confidently said that chances of getting multiple M416s are higher in buildings at this site.

Advertisement

4) Pecado (Map: Miramar)

Image credits: zilliongamer

Pecado lies in the heart line of the Miramar map, and is one of the most intimidating places for hot droppers. It has plenty of loot for players, and the possibilities of having multiple M416s here are also tremendous.

5) Ruins (Map: Sanhok)

Image Credits: duniagames

Ruins is of those locations in Sanhok filled with great loot. Alongside multiple M416s, players can find a lot of attachments, scopes, and DMRs to equip themselves in the virtual battlefield of PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Top five easiest titles to achieve in the game in October 2020

Disclaimer: The locations discussed in this article are based on generalized spawn rate statistics, multiple possibilities, and gameplay experience. PUBG Mobile includes a random spawning rate for loots and vehicles, and thus, each of these locations might not spawn the M416 each time in every game.