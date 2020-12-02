PUBG Mobile: 5 easiest titles to earn in December 2020

PUBG Mobile is one of the most celebrated mobile battle royale games in the world.

One of its many features is the Achievements section, which helps individuals display their unique skills and tactical abilities to the world.

To achieve these titles, players need to fulfill specified criteria and objectives. As soon as they meet these requirements, they can obtain that particular title and display it on their player profile.

There are hard, moderate, and easy titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile, which depends on the effort, time taken, and skill and ability of a player. This article lists some of the most straightforward titles a gamer can achieve in this game.

Five most straightforward titles to earn in PUBG Mobile in December 2020

#1 - Well-Liked

The Well-Liked title in-game

This title is the easiest to achieve in the game, considering the efforts required to acquire it. It obliges players to get 1000 likes in PUBG Mobile. No extra effort or credit is required, as their teammates will do all the work.

After a match ends, teammates and friends can give a like to the gamer to increase the 'like' count in his/her profile.

#2 - Warhorse

The Warhorse title in-game

Though this title requires time and patience, it is one of the simplest and most straightforward ones to achieve in PUBG Mobile. The player does have to grind a bit as it has a constraint of achieving any two out of six Weapon Mastery titles in PUBG Mobile.

The easiest way to get this title is to accomplish the Assault Mastery, and Pistol Mastery titles, requiring 2000 kills with ARs and 200 kills with Pistols, respectively. Both these quests can be completed by playing regular matches in-game.

#3 - Alpha & Omega

The Alpha & Omega title in-game

This title is easy to achieve in PUBG Mobile but requires some patience. Players have to get the first and last kill in a single Arena match to obtain it. This is not a very complicated title and can easily be obtained if players put their best efforts while killing opponents in an Arena match.

# 4 - Season Ace

The Season Ace title (Image via Gamer Hindustani)

This title is one of the most common in PUBG Mobile. After a player reaches the Ace tier in PUBG Mobile, he/she can easily get this title. However, a player must stick to this rank and play at least five matches to attain this title.

#5 - Unique Destiny

The Unique Destiny title in-game

Like the Overachiever title, Unique Destiny is also a title that requires patience rather than effort or players' skill set. They can achieve it by earning 6000 achievement points, which can be eventually acquired by completing all other titles in the game.

Disclaimer: What may seem to be easy for one individual may not be the case for others. The titles discussed in this listicle are in the most generalized order.