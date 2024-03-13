PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary new Skyhigh Spectacle themed mode: Date and time, maps, and more explained

The latest game update was launched during the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary. The 3.1 update has introduced several features in the game, with the standout being the new theme called Skyhigh Spectacle. This limited-time event promises a thrilling and unique gameplay experience for players, packed with exciting new features, maps, vehicles, and tactical items.

This article delves into the details of the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary extravaganza.

Date and time of the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary new Skyhigh Spectacle theme

The Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode commenced on March 12, 2024, at 2:00 (UTC+0) and will be active till May 12, 2024, at 20:59 (UTC+0). Players can access this event after downloading the 3.1 update on their Android/iOS device.

Supported maps in Skyhigh Spectacle theme mode

Players can dive into the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode on three previous maps: Erangel, Livik, and Miramar, both in Ranked and Unranked modes. These maps provide diverse environments for players to explore and conquer, adding depth and variety to the gameplay experience.

Additionally, a new Nimbus map, which supports this game mode, has been introduced with the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary. This map features a flying carpet Genie, who grants an extra respawn card.

The Nimbus map features two distinct islands: Sky Isle (Day) and Sky Isle (Night). Sky Isle (Day) offers bright surroundings, suitable for intense firefights, while Sky Isle (Night) provides a darker, stealthier setting, allowing players to employ sneakier tactics and ambush strategies.

Zones and location

Upon entering the game, players can land on either Sky Isle (Day) or Sky Isle (Night), depending on their preferred approach to combat. Each of these Nimbus Islands is further divided into three distinct zones, each with its characteristics and loot distribution. The palace area stands out as the most lucrative zone, housing many supplies and high-tier loot.

However, there's a twist to the Nimbus Islands' gameplay dynamics. A countdown timer begins once players arrive on Nimbus Island, signaling an impending change in the environment. When the countdown concludes, players are transported high up in the Playzone. It's worth noting that the Nimbus Islands vanish once the countdown ends, ensuring that each match on this map is a distinct and time-sensitive experience.

The third zone, known as the Blue Zone, grants immunity to players within its boundaries, ensuring they do not take any damage while inside the zone.

Respawn mechanics

In addition to its dynamic environments, Nimbus Island introduces a new respawn mechanic that adds depth to the gameplay. Upon entering a Nimbus Island, players receive a Respawn Card, which becomes crucial as it enables players to return to the battlefield after being eliminated, providing a second chance to secure victory.

However, the Respawn Card is a limited resource, as its use is consumed upon player respawn. To replenish this resource and enhance strategic options, players can summon a genie on Nimbus Island. The genie bestows every player in the summoning team with an additional special Respawn Card, offering a valuable advantage during intense battles.

New vehicles in the PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode

Flying Carpet

In the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode, players can utilize Flying Carpets as vehicles, as they offer unique functionalities during the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary. These magical carpets can dance with players through emotes, switch between low and high altitudes for different advantages, and be recalled or released as needed.

Sky Treasure Ship

Adding to the aerial spectacle, the themed mode includes a Sky Treasure Ship that travels along a fixed route, stopping at boarding points for players to access. The ship offers rare rewards, supplies, and a viewing mechanic that provides a special perspective of the gameplay environment. This mode of transport is also equipped with the fireworks cannon in the game.

New Items: Grooving Grenade and Portal Staff

The Grooving Grenade introduces a fun and tactical element during the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary, forcing enemies into a temporary dancing zone upon impact. Players can strategically use this throwable to disrupt enemy tactics and gain an advantage in combat situations.

Additionally, the Portal Staff enables quick mid-range transportation to mark the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary, rescuing teammates and teleporting throwables for unexpected tactical maneuvers.

Treasure Hunt Mechanic and Themed Areas

To further enhance the anniversary experience, players embark on a Treasure Hunt with marked locations on the map, which offer regular and premium crates with valuable supplies. The addition of Vault Keys inside crates adds an element of mystery and excitement, encouraging players to participate in the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary celebration.

Themed areas like Festive Town, Celebration Hall, and Chimes provide unique gameplay challenges and rewards, ranging from solving puzzles to interacting with special items for buffs and rewards. These areas add depth and immersion to the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary festivities.

In conclusion, the PUBG Mobile 6th anniversary Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode provides new maps, vehicles, items, and themed areas. Players will be in for an unforgettable experience during this limited-time event.

Disclaimer: The Indian Government has banned this game in the country. Hence, the Indian players should restrain themselves from indulging in it. Consequently, they can try Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which is the Indian version of the game.