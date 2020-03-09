PUBG Mobile: All details of 2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 and Royale Pass Season 12 has been released, and the new update is based on the 2nd Anniversary theme. Along with a complete 2nd Anniversary look, PUBG Mobile has added a lot of new events to celebrate the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile. One of them is the '2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival', and it will start from 12th March in the game.

Also read: List of Royale Pass Season 12 elite pass exclusive rewards

2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival

(Event period: March 12th - March 31st)

2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival

During the event period, the players will need to find the arcade entrance in the lobby and in Classic mode. There will be two games: Hunt Game and Space Wars.

The players will have to play the games with Arcade Coins while entering from the main lobby and game tokens while entering from a battle. Arcade coins can be obtained in the event center. Game tokens can only be obtained in-battle and will expire at the end of the match.

Rules of the Event

Playing a game costs one coin.

Points from playing can be used to draw random rewards (2000 points per draw).

In addition, the top-300 players will get various Premium Crate Lottery Coupons and Classic Crate Lottery Coupons depending on their ranking.

Rewards in the Event

Possible rewards: Circus - M249 (permanent), Circus - P91 (permanent), Brawler Initiate cover (permanent), Brawler Initiate outfit (permanent).

Possible points ranking rewards: Premium Crate Lottery Coupons or Classic Crate Lottery Coupons.

Play arcade games in-battle to earn points and puzzle pieces. Collect all ten puzzle pieces to complete the puzzle in the lobby and get an anniversary-exclusive title: 2gether We Play.

PUBG Mobile will add more events that will offer free 2nd Anniversary rewards and exclusive discounts.