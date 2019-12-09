PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 day 1 results and overall standings; ORB Official at #1 Spot

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 09 Dec 2019, 22:08 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The first day of the Mastery Scrims of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 is over, and all the matches were breathtaking. Sixteen star teams of India are battling out for the trophy and a massive prize-pool of ₹50,00,000.

A total of 5 matches were played on the first day of Mastery Scrims, and after Day 1, ORB Official topped the leader board with zero chicken dinners and 93 points. Godlike and Seven Seas followed them with 74 and 69 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019.

PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019 Day 1 overall standings

#1 ORB Official- 93 points(37 kills)

#2 Godlike- 74 points(28 kills)

#3 Seven Seas- 69 points(29 kills)

#4 Etg.Brawlers- 63 points(35 kills)

#5 Zero Degree- 54 points(23 kills)

Advertisement

#6 Team iNSANE- 54 point(14 kills)

#7 Fnatic- 49 points(17 kills)

#8 Team Insidious- 41 points(18 kills)

#9 TeamIND- 40 points(13 kills)

#10 Team Mayhem- 31 points(7 kills)

#11 Hydra- 30 points(9 kills)

#12 8Bit- 24 points(8 kills)

#13 God's Reign- 23 points(13 kills)

#14 SynerGE- 23 points(12 kills)

#15 Orange Rock- 18 points(10 kills)

#16 Mercenaries- 15 points(3 kills)

The Mastery Scrims will go on for seven days and the Grand Finals will begin on 21st December at Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad. The PUBG fans can catch the live action at the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.