PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 day 2 results and overall standings; Seven Seas at #1 Spot

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The second day of Mastery Scrims of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 is over, and the PUBG fans witnessed some nail-biting action. The tournament offers a huge prize pool of ₹50,00,000, and sixteen star-studded teams of India are battling out for the title.

A total of 5 matches were played on the second day of Mastery Scrims, and after Day 2, Seven Seas topped the leader board with two chicken dinners and 86 points. Zero Degree and Nepali Ho Ni followed them with 68 and 62 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the second day of PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019.

PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019 Day 2 overall standings

#1 Seven Seas- 86 points(29 kills)

#2 Zero Degree- 68 points(27 kills)

#3 Nepali Ho Ni- 62 points(18 kills)

#4 Etg.Brawlers- 59 points(25 kills)

#5 Fnatic- 49 points(25 kills)

#6 Team Insidious- 48 point(21 kills)

#7 8Bit- 48 points(19 kills)

#8 TeamIND- 46 points(16 kills)

#9 Hydra- 46 points(15 kills)

#10 Godlike- 41 points(14 kills)

#11 Orange Rock- 40 points(20 kills)

#12 Team iNSANE- 30 points(17 kills)

#13 ORB Official- 28 points(11 kills)

#14 Team Mayhem- 25 points(13 kills)

#15 SynerGE- 23 points(8 kills)

#16 God's Reign- 14 points(8 kills)