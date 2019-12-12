PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Day 4 results and overall standings; Fnatic holds #1 spot

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The fourth day of Mastery Scrims of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 is over, and TeamIND came on the top in the overall points table of the day with 91 points. Fnatic also continued its form by finishing at the second spot with 86 points.

Fnatic topped the overall points table of the Mastery Scrims with three amazing chicken dinners and 254 points. Zero Degree and Seven Seas followed them with 232 and 225 points, respectively. PMCO 2019 South Asia Finalist, Nepali Ho Ni was the guest team, and they stood eighth with 40 points and 10 kills.

Here are the overall standings after the fourth day of PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019.

PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019 Day 4 overall standings

#1 Fnatic- 254 points (84 kills)

#2 Zero Degree- 232 points (93 kills)

#3 Seven Seas- 225 points (86 kills)

#4 ORB Official- 217 points (86 kills)

#5 TeamIND- 212 points (66 kills)

#6 Etg.Brawlers- 205 point (98 kills)

#7 Godlike- 194 points (77 kills)

#8 Hydra- 181 points (66 kills)

#9 Team Insidious- 160 points (75 kills)

#10 Team Mayhem- 148 points (60 kills)

#11 Team iNSANE- 144 points (48 kills)

#12 Orange Rock- 143 points (75 kills)

#13 SynerGE- 143 points (60 kills)

#14 8Bit- 114 points (47 kills)

#15 God's Reign- 75 points (41 kills)

