PUBG Mobile announces free Royale Pass Season 12 giveaway on its 2nd Anniversary

PUBG Mobile Free Royale Pass Giveaway

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play has been released, and PUBG Mobile has now announced a free giveaway of Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play to make the anniversary event even more exciting for its fans. The players can start entering in the giveaway from 12th March.

How to enter in Royale Pass Season 12 Giveaway

Here are the complete steps to enter the PUBG Mobile free Royale Pass Season 12 giveaway:

Click Here to navigate to the official giveaway website.

There will be a total of six tasks listed on the website.

Choose any task and complete it. The player can complete one or more tasks to enter the giveaway.

After completing the task, enter your Full Name and E-Mail address and click on save.

A total of 10 lucky community members will be selected randomly as the winners of the giveaway.

The last date to enter in the giveaway is 26th March. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 12 has come with many exclusive rewards and is based on the PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary theme.

The players can upgrade their Royale Pass to Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus pass to unlock elite missions and rewards. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Celebration event is live, and it is offering massive discounts on in-game items along with exclusive rewards.