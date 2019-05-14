×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Ban: CRPF Imposes Ban On Soldiers To Play PUBG Mobile

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
48   //    14 May 2019, 22:42 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has been held responsible for the bad performance of CRPF officers. A recent report from a senior CRPF officer stated that the game has not only affected the youth but also the adults too. According to the report posted by a senior CRPF officer to the paramilitary force's Delhi headquarters.

 “addiction had affected the jawan's operational capabilities”
“Many of them have stopped socialising with their fellow jawans. It has also led to sleep deprivation because of reduced physical activity. It has been reportedly learned that CRPF troops, young personnel are addicted to PUBG. It’s getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues,” said the May 6 order issued by the Bihar unit.
“All deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) to ensure and instruct all unit/company personnel under your command to get it deleted/deactivated such apps from their mobile phones. All company commanders will ensure that this app is deleted in all phones and random check of phones should be done,”.

The circular was passed to all CRPF formations and the Force's CoBRA unit. This clearly shows how big of a deal PUBG mobile is becoming by each passing day. It is receiving backlash from the government in many countries. The game's addiction is accountable for many of the mishappenings going around.

On the same hand, PUBG mobile is the most played battle royale game on a mobile platform. It won various awards and achievements last year in Google Play Awards. The game has millions of players concurrently playing the game.

What is your say on the topic? Tell us in the comments down below.

Also Read,

Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for PUBG Mobile related news and other Videogames news and updates.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer issues statement on PUBG Mobile Ban In India 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Ban: The Famous Battle Royale PUBG Mobile Might Get Banned In Iraq
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal SC stays government's order on banning Battle Royale 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: PUBG Mobile Ban Lifted in Ahmedabad
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile Has Been Banned in Nepal
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: 3 Talking Points you must know about the PIL Against PUBG Ban and Arrests
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban: Why PUBG Mobile can be banned in the UAE and other Gulf Countries?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Ban In India: PUBG Still Under Threat Of Getting Banned In India
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile ban: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Ban: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks action report
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us