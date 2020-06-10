PUBG Mobile becomes the highest-earning game in the world in May 2020

PUBG Mobile is one of, if not the most successful game on Android devices, and is continuing to grow.

PUBG Mobile reportedly raked in $226 Million USD in the Month of May, 2020.

(picture credits: esports insider)

The Battle Royale genre could be argued as the most popular gaming genre in the world currently. The genre was birthed out of a mod for the game ARMA II, called DayZ, which evolved into PUBG.

PUBG is credited with bringing the Battle Royale genre to the forefront, and the most popular games of today owe their success to the blueprint initially laid out by PUBG.

PUBG exploded on to the PC and Console, making it one of the biggest gaming sensation of 2017. Soon after, PUBG Mobile was released in 2018 for Android and iOS.

The game instantly became a huge success on mobile platforms as well and has been going strong ever since its release.

PUBG Mobile Raked in $226 Million USD in the Month of May According to Report

(picture credits: sensor tower)

PUBG Mobile is not only a huge mobile sensation in India, but popular all across the globe and players cannot get enough of the simple yet endlessly fun Battle Royale gameplay.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile was the most successful mobile game in the month of May, raking in approximately $226 Million USD.

Though the game is free-to-play on mobile and requires no purchase to play from the App Store or Google Play Store. It offers various in-game purchases such as cosmetic additions for characters and weapons.

This is known in the gaming industry as the "micro-transaction" model. Meaning, the game will be available to play for free, but in order to get more cosmetic items, players will need to spend real-life money.

You can read the original report from this link, here.

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly the most successful Battle Royale game on mobile, despite having stiff competition from games such as Garena Free Fire, and even Fortnite.

