PUBG Mobile: Best 4 finger claw layout

PUBG Mobile four-finger claw layout (Picture Courtesy: BLUEZONE GhosT/YT)

PUBG Mobile provides players with an option to customize their settings and control layout. Players usually have their own preferences about the control layout. While some players prefer using the thumb setup, others prefer a three-finger claw setup. Additionally, some players also use a 4, 5, and 6 finger claw setup.

In order to reach the higher tier, it is crucial to identify the right layout and sensitivity settings. Players normally use the four-finger claw, as it allows them to move, shoot, jump, and crouch simultaneously, which is something that is not possible with the thumb setup.

This doesn't mean that the four-finger claw is superior to the thumb setup. Some pros use the thumb setup while some also use the four-finger claw. Players should enable the 'Peek & Fire' along with the 'Peek & Open Scope' settings to shoot the enemies while staying behind the cover.

Four-Finger Layout in PUBG Mobile

Four-finger layout

Simply copying the layout mentioned above could prove to be outright disastrous, since the control layout and sensitivity settings are a matter of personal preference. It is quite critical to amend the parameters according to one's liking and the screen size of the device being used.

The four-finger setup is convenient in close-range fights and players can also control the recoil easily by dragging the fingers down the screen. The index finger should be used for peeking and shooting down the foes.

Sensitivity settings

These are the ADS sensitivity settings which the players can use as a base.

Aim Down Sight Sensitivity Settings

3rd Person No Scope: 87%

1st Person No Scope: 73%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 62%

2x: 54%

3x: 40%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23%

6x: 16%

8x: 10%

Sensitivity is a matter of personal preference. However, having said that, players should not simply copy the aforementioned settings as their preferences might not match with these settings.