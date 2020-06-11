PUBG Mobile: Best attachments for M416, AKM and M762

PUBG Mobile not only offers a wide variety of guns but also various attachments that can enhance them.

We talk in detail about the best attachments for M416, AKM and M762.

Best attachments for M416, AKM and M762 in PUBG (Picture Courtesy: Boris 15)

PUBG Mobile not only provides players with a variety of weapons but also many attachments which they can use with these weapons. Choosing the right attachment is as essential as choosing the right gun for a certain scenario. The right attachments make the weapon even more deadly by reducing its downsides.

Here are the best attachments for M416, AKM and M762 in PUBG Mobile

#1 M416

M416

M416 is, by far, one of the most used guns in PUBG Mobile. The gun is preferred by the majority of players because of its low recoil, decent damage and fire rate. M416 also has five attachment slots, making it a very versatile weapon.

Here are the best attachments for M416

1 Compensator (AR)

The gun already has lower recoil when compared to other ARs, but using a compensator will reduce the horizontal and vertical recoil of the gun, making it more efficient in medium to long-range fights.

2 Quickdraw Extended Mag (AR)

It is the best attachment for ARs. and not only increases the magazine capacity but also the reload speed.

3 Halfgrip

Grips depend on the range of the fights. Halfgrip reduces recoil and also the time for recoil recovery. But it also decreases weapon stability. Halfgrip makes the gun better in mid-range fights. Players can also use the thumb grip or the vertical grip, depending on preference and range of combat.

4. 4x Scope

Players can use any scope for this AR. Any scope could serve this purpose, but the 4x scope will be the best fit for medium-range fights.

5 Tactical Stock

Tactical Stock reduces recoil and weapon shock. There is no option for this slot.

#2 AKM

AKM

AKM uses 7.62 ammunition. It is also a very commonly used weapon in PUBG Mobile as it has higher damage than others. The recoil of this weapon makes it challenging to land shots However, AKM is an excellent weapon in general.

The weapon has three attachment slots.

Here are the best attachments for AKM

1. Quickdraw Extended Mag (AR)

As said previously, this is the best magazine for AR in PUBG Mobile. The attachment not only reduces reload time but also increases the ammunition, which comes in handy while spraying on enemies.

2. Compensator (AR)

Using a compensator for this gun is the right option as it is very difficult to handle the recoil. Attaching a compensator reduces both vertical and horizontal recoil.

3. 4x Scope

Again, any scope will serve the purpose. Players can use any scope based on their preference and availability. 4x or 6x can both work efficiently.

#3 M762

M762

M762 can fire a single shot, a triple shot and can also run on full-auto mode. But the gun has high vertical recoil which is very hard to control without any attachments. It is compatible with four attachment types.

Here are the best attachments for M762 in PUBG Mobile

1 Compensator (AR)

The gun's high vertical recoil cannot be controlled easily. By attaching the compensator, it will reduce the horizontal and vertical recoil of the gun, making it more effective.

2. Quickdraw Extended Mag (AR)

As suggested while talking about the previous guns, the Quickdraw Extended Mag is the most optimum option for ARs.

3. Halfgrip/Thumb grip

Players can use either of the grips. Halfgrip reduces the recoil and increases the recoil recovery speed. It also reduces the stability of the gun. The thumb grip would slightly lessen scope time and vertical recoil and make the gun somewhat more stable.

4. 4x Scope

The players can choose any scope that is available to them. However, a 4x will be great for this gun in mid-range fights.

Attachments in PUBG Mobile are somewhat a matter of preference, especially when it comes to scopes and grips. Most of the attachments mentioned above are similar because all of the above guns are ARs.