PUBG Mobile: Best bolt action sniper rifles and their features

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 95 // 27 Aug 2018, 23:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Property of Tencent gaming

Player Unkown Battlegrounds commonly known as PUBG, is one of the most popular titles in the gaming world right now. The game which was released back in 2016 has managed to climb to the top of the tree. Since then, the game has undergone several changes. The game has also been released on different platforms since then.

The game will be officially released on September 4 on Xbox One. Microsoft is celebrating its full release by releasing a PUBG themed controller which is up for preorder. Steelseries, another major giant in the game peripherals industry, is also releasing a whole PUBG themed gaming accessories which include a mouse, keyboard, headphones, and mousepad.

PUBG is also getting huge success in the mobile gaming industry as the game has crossed 100 million downloads in a span of just four months. The company is now coming up with another version of the game which will be called PUBG Lite which will target budget phones.

The game has only been released in Philipines as of now but is expected to hit the global market after some testing.

Today we look at a very prominent gun class in the game i.e. Sniper Rifles. For now, we will only talk about bolt action sniper rifles and will give separate attention to designated marksman rifles.

Bolt action sniper rifles are the most damaging guns in the game. These guns are very effective over a long range and are used to snipe targets far away. They are called bolt action since they take a major recoil after each bullet is fired and can't be used in burst mode or automatic mode.

They cause a high damage with each bullet but it is sacrificed for its almost zero fire rate. They are effective if the target is still, but can be very hard to hit if the target is moving. These guns have a low mag size and a very high reload time. As of now, only three bolt-action sniper rifles are there in-game out of which two are crate exclusive:

#3 KAR98

The KAR98 sniper rifle

The Karabiner 98 Kurz is a powerful bolt-action sniper rifle that can be found across the map. It is an uncommon weapon and the only bolt action sniper rifle which is not loot exclusive.

The guns use 7.62 mm calibre bullet and have a mag size of 5 which cannot be upgraded. This gun deals 75 damage with each shot and is enough to knock out an enemy with a level 2 helmet. Only level 3 helmet cannot be blown off with a headshot from Kar98 given if the player is above 85% health. This weapon is a great asset for long range fights since you can dish out more damage.

The gun can take the following attachments:

Muzzle - Suppressor, Compensator and Flash Hider

Stocks - Cheek Pad, Bullet loops

Scope - Every scope

The gun deals maximum damage to the range of 100 meters after which its damage falls going minimum at the range of 485m after which it becomes constant.

1 / 3 NEXT