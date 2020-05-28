PUBG Mobile: Best claw setup settings and layout

Best Layout for each setup

PUBG Mobile allows players to customize their layout controls. Each player has a different approach to the game and uses different types of layouts in the game to gain an edge over their opponents. There are multiple layouts like the 2, 3 and 4 finger setups.

There are certain advantages and disadvantages of the layouts and the players tend to select the ones which suit them and their devices.

Best claw setups For PUBG Mobile

The 2 finger setup

In this setup, the players use the two thumbs to play the game while holding the device using the other eight fingers. This setup is usually used by players who do not have a big device. This setup is dependent on the swift movements of the thumbs.

Layout

The Two Finger Setup

The players can alter the layout based on their preferences. In this layout, the left thumb is used for the movement, while the other one is used for aiming and shooting.

The 3 finger claw setup

Three fingers are used in this setup. The left thumb is used for movement and the other thumb is used for crouching, peeking and aiming. The index finger of the left hand is used for shooting down targets.

Layout

Three Finger Claw

Players tend to use this setup while switching from a thumb setup to a claw setup as it is easy to get used to this layout.

The 4 finger claw setup

This is one of the most used layouts by players. In this, the players use four fingers while holding the device with the other 6, creating a claw-like movement. The players use this setup as it allows them to move, shoot and jump simultaneously.

Layout

The Four Finger Claw

These layouts are not meant to be copied exactly. The players have to alter them based on their devices and preferences so that they can emerge victorious in PUBG Mobile.