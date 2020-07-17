PUBG Mobile: Best Gyroscope sensitivity settings in 2020

PUBG Mobile provides the players with one of the most exquisite battle royale experiences on the mobile platform. The developers keep updating the game with new features to keep the player base engaged. PUBG Mobile gives players the liberty to customize almost every in-game setting.

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important settings in PUBG Mobile. They affect the overall gameplay substantially, and hence, some players want to keep the best sensitivity settings. A lot of players use the Gyroscope sensor while playing the game.

Gyroscope is a sensor present in the device that uses the earth's gravity to identify the orientation of the screen. It helps the players adjust the recoil pattern in PUBG Mobile. Mastering the Gyroscope setting requires a lot of practice and dedication.

In this article, we talk about the best sensitivity settings for Gyroscope users.

Best Gyroscope settings in PUBG Mobile

Best Gyroscope settings that the players could try out.

Here are the best gyroscope settings that the players can try out in PUBG Mobile:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 230%

4x Scope, VSS: 200%

6x Scope: 60%

8x Scope: 40%

These are only the recommended settings, and the players can tweak them based on their own preference. As mentioned above, it would take some time for the players to master the Gyroscope. However, the moment they have mastered the art of using the Gyroscope, they will have an added advantage over their enemies.

