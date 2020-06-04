PUBG Mobile: Best SMG guns in the game

Best SMGs in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has different types of weapons like the assault rifles, DMRs and other guns that the players can try out. Only the best guns can get you the chicken dinner. The SMGs are the guns that the players tend to use a lot as they are invaluable for close-range combat and do not have a very high recoil.

There are 7 SMGs in PUBG Mobile - Micro UZI, Thompson SMG, UMP45, Vector, PP-19 Bizon‎‎, MP5K, and the P90, which is only available in the arena for one to use.

No doubt, the players always want the best out of them, which leads to some confusion as to which among these is the best SMG. Below are some of them ranked in terms of features, damage, rate of fire and more.

#1 UMP9

UMP9

UMP9 is one of the best guns in PUBG Mobile for close-range combats due to its decent damage of 38 and the high fire rate of 65. The weapon has a stability rating of 57, and due to the gun's severe damage, it is preferred by a lot of players. The UMP uses the .45 rounds.

#2 Vector

Vector

Vector is one of the best SMGs to use as the gun has five attachment slots.This is the highest number of slots compared to the other SMGs. It uses the .45 ACP ammunition, which is quite easy to find. The gun has a decent damage of 31 and has a stability of 68, which is why the Vector is one of the best SMGs. The only downside is the magazine size, which is quite small. It has a rate of fire of 56.

#3 Micro UZI

UZI

UZI is one of the best weapons when it comes to close-range. The SMG has a very high rate of fire, and it can take an enemy down quite quickly. The gun uses the 9mm ammunition. The only downside of the UZI is that the damage dealt by the weapon is pretty low. However, if used correctly, UZI is a gun that comes in handy. It has a power rating of 25 and a rate of fire of 71.

Other SMGs can also be used; they all depend on the playing style of the users and the players' proficiency with the gun. The MP5K is also a very good SMG with great stats but is only available in Vikendi.