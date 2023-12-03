PUBG Mobile: Best ways to spot campers (December 2023)

In the constantly shifting world of PUBG Mobile, survival depends on remaining alert and picking up new skills. A common tactic is camping, where participants conceal in a certain location and wait for unwary targets. This can be a hindrance, and in order to win the game, you have to learn to identify these campers. You can use throwables, examine high grounds, rely on auditory clues, and other strategies to do this.

The most effective ways to find campers in PUBG Mobile as of December 2023 are covered in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to spot campers in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Environmental awareness

PUBG Mobile's constantly shifting battleground requires a great sense of environmental awareness to master locating campers. One thing to do is to be acutely aware of your surroundings. Look around for any oddities, such as open or locked building doors. A closed door would suggest a camper waiting to be discovered, while an open one might suggest recent activity.

Look out for common camping spots, including bushes and structures, and proceed with caution when you come across them. Keep an eye out for signs of human activity, including dropped objects or uneven terrain. By becoming more conscious of the environment, you might surprise campers and undermine their cunning strategies.

2) Sound detection

When searching for campers within the chaos of gunfire and footsteps, your hearing can prove to be your most valuable tool in PUBG Mobile. Gaining proficiency in sound detection is crucial as you advance through the stages. Get a top-notch set of stereo headphones to help you pinpoint sound direction more accurately.

Campers' locations are frequently unintentionally revealed by quiet sounds like footfall on various surfaces, the click of a reload, or the distant rustle of a player finding a hiding place.

As you move across the battlefield, pay attention to the surrounding noises and use this important information to help you plan your approach. You can determine the location and orientation of potential campers using spatial auditory cues, which will provide a tactical advantage over your enemies.

3) Patient observation

In the fast-paced world of PUBG Mobile, patience is not just a virtue but also a tactical need for identifying campers. The third secret to success is the skill of keen observation. By their very nature, campers want to stay still for long periods, waiting for an opportunity to present itself. Invest in a trustworthy scope and use it to safely survey well-liked camping sites.

Watch for any small motions that could indicate where a camper is hiding. Playing patiently and observantly increases your chances of spotting campers before they become aware of your presence. Spend some time taking in your surroundings, evaluating potential camping locations, and waiting for the ideal moment to act and turn the camper's advantage into yours.

You can always cook a strategy of yours to help in such situations. But do remember that minute sounds, open doors, and patient attention to detail are frequently the keys to success as you maneuver around the battlefield.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.