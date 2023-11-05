PUBG Mobile long-range accuracy guide: Get kills like a pro (November 2023)

The combat scenarios in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Mobile) are notoriously intense, with success often determined by strategy and accuracy. Long-range accuracy is a crucial ability that can greatly increase your performance and kill count, whether you're taking out targets over wide-open spaces or making deft long-range shots.

This article explores three key points to follow if you're looking to improve as a long-range marksman in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to improve long-range accuracy in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Mastering recoil control

Long-range battles in PUBG Mobile necessitate precise control over weapon recoil. Recoil is the unintentional upward movement of your weapon as you fire a weapon, which can have a considerable impact on your accuracy, particularly at long range. Controlling recoil for various weapons featured in the game will help you improve your long-range accuracy.

Begin with one-shot or burst-fire guns such as the Mini-14, SLR, or SKS. The recoil on these guns is low, making it easier to memorize the patterns. Experiment with different attachments, such as compensators and vertical or angled grips, on training grounds, as these can have a significant impact on recoil control.

Consider using the swipe method to successfully offset recoil when using non-gyro. As you shoot in a gyroscope, lower your device's screen slightly to keep your crosshair on target. With constant practice, you'll acquire muscle memory to regulate recoil automatically, boosting your accuracy during long-range firefights dramatically.

2) Optimal weapon attachments and load-outs

Your weapon attachments are extremely important in deciding your accuracy across long distances in PUBG Mobile. Select attachments that reduce recoil and increase weapon stability. The compensator, for example, is extremely effective at minimizing horizontal and vertical recoil, making it an excellent choice for long-range combat.

Invest in a 4x or 6x scope to increase your range of vision and target acquisition. With the excellent magnification and field of view that these scopes provide, you can easily spot your opponents and land accurate shots. Try out several scopes to see which one best fits your taste and play style.

Also, take note of your weapon loadout. By design, some weapons, such as the Kar98k and M24 sniper rifles, excel at long-range engagements. Carrying a long-range weapon alongside a flexible assault rifle gives you more options in different combat circumstances. Remember to tailor your loadout to the map and your chosen playing style.

3) Environmental awareness and positioning

Long-range accuracy requires more than just exceptional shooting ability; it also requires placement and environmental awareness in PUBG Mobile. Select elevated positions with a clean line of sight, avoiding obstructions that could hinder your shots. Pay attention to the map and anticipate enemy moves, particularly in open areas where long-range combat is common.

To protect oneself while keeping a strategic position, use cover judiciously. During engagements, rocks, trees, and buildings can provide useful cover. However, be aware of your exposure, as staying in one spot for an extended period of time may make you an easy target. Keep opponents guessing and avoid being predictable by rotating and repositioning regularly.

Finally, when taking shots, use the terrain to your advantage. Crouch or go prone to lower your character's profile, which should improve your accuracy. Experiment with various shooting positions to discover the most comfortable and stable position for each scenario.

Dedicate time to practice and refine your skills in various scenarios, and you'll find yourself landing those long-range shots like a pro.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.