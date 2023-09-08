PUBG Mobile C5S14: Release date, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile is set to release the 2.8 update or C5S14 soon. The new season promises exciting rewards, events, and optimizations. It is scheduled to be released in the second week of September for both Android and iOS devices. This patch will come with new goals, items, events, and game modes. The Zombie's Edge mode is considered to be its major attraction.
This article takes a look at the release date of the 2.8 update and many other details.
What to know about PUBG Mobile C5S14
Release date of PUBG Mobile C5S14
Rewards
The 2.8 update brings yet another season filled with rewards that players can get as they go up the tiers in ranked matches. Different tiers have a specific set of rewards:
Silver tier
- Season tokens
- C5S14 glasses
- Classic crate coupons
Gold tier
- Season tokens
- Supply crate coupon scraps
- Tread aura (orange)
- C5S14 outfit set
Platinum tier
- Season tokens
- Supply crate coupon scraps
- Tread aura (orange)
- C5S14 parachute skin
Diamond tier
- Season tokens
- Classic crate coupon scraps
- Tread aura (orange)
- C5S14 weapon skin for MG3
Crown tier
- Season tokens
- Classic crate coupon scraps
- C5S14 Crown tier name tag
- Crown exclusive team up special effect
- Rating protection card: one time
Ace tier
- Season tokens
- C5S14 Ace title
- C5S14 Ace tier name tag
- Ace exclusive team up special effect
- C5S14 mask
Ace Master tier
- Season tokens
- C5S14 Ace Master title
- C5S14 Ace Master tier name tag
- Ace Master exclusive team up special effect
- C5S14 headgear
Ace Dominator tier
- Season tokens
- C5S14 Ace Dominator title
- C5S14 Ace Dominator tier name tag
- Ace Dominator exclusive team up special effect
- C5S14 Ace Dominator avatar
Conqueror tier
- Season tokens
- C5S14 Conqueror avatar frame
- C5S14 Conqueror tier name tag
- C5S14 Conqueror title
- Conqueror exclusive team up special effect
New mode: Zombie’s Edge
As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile is bringing zombies back with the release of a new mode called Zombie’s Edge. It will replace the Dragon Ball Z-themed maps from C5S13.
