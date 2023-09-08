Esports & Gaming

PUBG Mobile C5S14: Release date, rewards, and more

By Nillohit Bagchi
Modified Sep 08, 2023 00:36 GMT
PUBG C5S14 Rewards
PUBG Mobile C5S14 is almost here (Image via Tencent Games)

PUBG Mobile is set to release the 2.8 update or C5S14 soon. The new season promises exciting rewards, events, and optimizations. It is scheduled to be released in the second week of September for both Android and iOS devices. This patch will come with new goals, items, events, and game modes. The Zombie's Edge mode is considered to be its major attraction.

This article takes a look at the release date of the 2.8 update and many other details.

What to know about PUBG Mobile C5S14

Release date of PUBG Mobile C5S14

SeasonDateTime

PUBG C5S13 end date

13 September, 2023

5:30 AM
PUBG

C5S13 tier reset date

13 September, 2023

5:30 AM
PUBG

C5S14 release date

13 September, 2023

7:30 AM

Rewards

There are many rewards in C5S14 (Image via Tencent Games)
The 2.8 update brings yet another season filled with rewards that players can get as they go up the tiers in ranked matches. Different tiers have a specific set of rewards:

Silver tier

  • Season tokens
  • C5S14 glasses
  • Classic crate coupons

Gold tier

  • Season tokens
  • Supply crate coupon scraps
  • Tread aura (orange)
  • C5S14 outfit set

Platinum tier

  • Season tokens
  • Supply crate coupon scraps
  • Tread aura (orange)
  • C5S14 parachute skin

Diamond tier

  • Season tokens
  • Classic crate coupon scraps
  • Tread aura (orange)
  • C5S14 weapon skin for MG3

Crown tier

  • Season tokens
  • Classic crate coupon scraps
  • C5S14 Crown tier name tag
  • Crown exclusive team up special effect
  • Rating protection card: one time

Ace tier

  • Season tokens
  • C5S14 Ace title
  • C5S14 Ace tier name tag
  • Ace exclusive team up special effect
  • C5S14 mask

Ace Master tier

  • Season tokens
  • C5S14 Ace Master title
  • C5S14 Ace Master tier name tag
  • Ace Master exclusive team up special effect
  • C5S14 headgear

Ace Dominator tier

  • Season tokens
  • C5S14 Ace Dominator title
  • C5S14 Ace Dominator tier name tag
  • Ace Dominator exclusive team up special effect
  • C5S14 Ace Dominator avatar

Conqueror tier

  • Season tokens
  • C5S14 Conqueror avatar frame
  • C5S14 Conqueror tier name tag
  • C5S14 Conqueror title
  • Conqueror exclusive team up special effect

New mode: Zombie’s Edge

youtube-cover

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile is bringing zombies back with the release of a new mode called Zombie’s Edge. It will replace the Dragon Ball Z-themed maps from C5S13.

For more information, check out this article that discusses PUBG Mobile’s KFC collaboration, Zombie’s Edge mode, and more.

