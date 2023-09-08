PUBG Mobile C5S14: Release date, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile is set to release the 2.8 update or C5S14 soon. The new season promises exciting rewards, events, and optimizations. It is scheduled to be released in the second week of September for both Android and iOS devices. This patch will come with new goals, items, events, and game modes. The Zombie's Edge mode is considered to be its major attraction.

This article takes a look at the release date of the 2.8 update and many other details.

What to know about PUBG Mobile C5S14

Release date of PUBG Mobile C5S14

Season Date Time PUBG C5S13 end date 13 September, 2023 5:30 AM PUBG C5S13 tier reset date 13 September, 2023 5:30 AM PUBG C5S14 release date 13 September, 2023 7:30 AM

Rewards

There are many rewards in C5S14 (Image via Tencent Games)

The 2.8 update brings yet another season filled with rewards that players can get as they go up the tiers in ranked matches. Different tiers have a specific set of rewards:

Silver tier

Season tokens

C5S14 glasses

Classic crate coupons

Gold tier

Season tokens

Supply crate coupon scraps

Tread aura (orange)

C5S14 outfit set

Platinum tier

Season tokens

Supply crate coupon scraps

Tread aura (orange)

C5S14 parachute skin

Diamond tier

Season tokens

Classic crate coupon scraps

Tread aura (orange)

C5S14 weapon skin for MG3

Crown tier

Season tokens

Classic crate coupon scraps

C5S14 Crown tier name tag

Crown exclusive team up special effect

Rating protection card: one time

Ace tier

Season tokens

C5S14 Ace title

C5S14 Ace tier name tag

Ace exclusive team up special effect

C5S14 mask

Ace Master tier

Season tokens

C5S14 Ace Master title

C5S14 Ace Master tier name tag

Ace Master exclusive team up special effect

C5S14 headgear

Ace Dominator tier

Season tokens

C5S14 Ace Dominator title

C5S14 Ace Dominator tier name tag

Ace Dominator exclusive team up special effect

C5S14 Ace Dominator avatar

Conqueror tier

Season tokens

C5S14 Conqueror avatar frame

C5S14 Conqueror tier name tag

C5S14 Conqueror title

Conqueror exclusive team up special effect

New mode: Zombie’s Edge

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile is bringing zombies back with the release of a new mode called Zombie’s Edge. It will replace the Dragon Ball Z-themed maps from C5S13.

For more information, check out this article that discusses PUBG Mobile’s KFC collaboration, Zombie’s Edge mode, and more.