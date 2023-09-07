PUBG Mobile 2.8 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

PUBG Mobile’s 2.8 update is here, and the new iteration has brought with it a plethora of new features. The themed game mode named “Zombie’s Edge” will be the centre of attention, alongside the collaboration content with KFC. Besides that, the Cycle 5 Season 14 will also make its way into the game, and players will have to start their grind up the tiers once again.

Gamers will be able to download the 2.8 version on their devices using the App Store or Play Store, depending on their platform. Android users will additionally have the option to make use of the APK file that the developers release on the game's official website.

The section below offers a detailed step-by-step guide on downloading and installing the new update using the APK file.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update APK and installation steps

Here is a detailed guide on how you can download and install the game (Image via Tencent Games)

An APK file is made available with each new update the game receives, and you do not need to search for it on thrid-party websites since the direct download link for the most recent version is avaialble on the game's official site.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update APK download link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.8.0_uawebsite_small_56AE59FD6.apk

With the file being 724 MB, you need to ensure that your mobile device has sufficient storage space before you go ahead with the download. Furthermore, the link provided above offers the small APK file, so you will have to download additional resource packs after installing the APK.

Steps to install PUBG Mobile 2.8 update using APK

Here are the two resource packs that are available (Image via Tencent Games)

Follow the steps outlined below to install the 2.8 update of the game on your mobile device:

Step 1: Use the link above and download the APK file for the 2.8 iteration.

Step 2: Once the APK gets downloaded, you must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and install it on your mobile device.

Step 3: Following the installation process, open the game’s application and get the required resource pack.

After the download for the same is completed, you can start enjoying the features integrated into the 2.8 update of the game.

Features of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update

Provided below are the main features you will be able to find in the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update:

New themed mode: Zombie’s Edge

KFC Collaboration content

World of Wonder gameplay updates

Firearm updates and improvements

Metro Royale updates and improvements

Classic Mode updates and improvements

New Season: Cycle 5 Season 14

All-Talent Championship S15

Popularity Battle Event

Team Popularity Battle Event

System Improvements

Security and game environment improvements

You can head to this link to read the detailed patch notes of the latest 2.8 version.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban imposed on PUBG Mobile in India, users from the nation should refrain from playing or downloading the battle royale title on their mobile devices. Instead, they can engage in BGMI, a separate IP created specifically for the country.