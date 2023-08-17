PUBG Mobile: Chicken Dinner guide (August 2023)

Mastering PUBG Mobile and obtaining the coveted Chicken Dinner necessitates a combination of strategic gaming, strong shooting skills, and rapid decision-making. Although the essential tactics remain critical, the game has evolved as of August 2023. We have compiled several techniques for obtaining victory in this battle royale game while gaining a competitive edge over your opponents.

This article explores crucial elements to keep in mind as you embark on your quest for Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to get a Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile

1) Strategic landing and loot collection

A good landing place is the foundation of a successful match in PUBG Mobile. Choose a place that boasts a combination of loot availability and safety. High-tier loot spots such as Pochinki, School, and Pecado can be appealing, but they also attract a greater number of opponents, thus increasing the risk. Choose a reasonably inhabited area with good loot while avoiding early-game confrontations. Scout your opponents while parachute gliding and find a tactical landing location.

Prioritize loot collecting once on the ground. Gather critical things like guns, ammunition, armor, and medical supplies as soon as possible. A well-rounded loadout, including both close-quarters and ranged weaponry improves your adaptability in various combat circumstances. Manage your inventory effectively by discarding items you won't use and prioritizing important gear.

2) Tactical gameplay and positioning

Surviving until the last circle requires deliberate gameplay and precise positioning in PUBG Mobile. Keep an eye on the diminishing play zone and plan your movements accordingly. Running in open spaces makes you a prime target for snipers and long-range shooters. Take advantage of natural shelters, buildings, and terrain. Keep an eye on the map to see where the next safe zone will be.

Engage in conflicts only when required and when you have a clear advantage. Tactical gameplay relies heavily on stealth and patience. Use headphones to detect close opponents via auditory cues, allowing you to better position yourself. Use the "peek and shoot" method as well, exposing yourself as little as possible while maintaining accuracy.

3) Team coordination and communication

Effective coordination and communication can mean the difference between victory and defeat in team modes in PUBG Mobile. Create distinct positions for your team and assign responsibilities such as scouting, supporting, and engaging. Maintain regular communication via in-game voice chat or external platforms to exchange information regarding enemy positions, loot, and strategy revisions.

Prioritize team support and revives. A downed buddy can be revived, preserving the strength of your group. But safety must be prioritized during revives, as opponents may take advantage of the vulnerable state. To overwhelm opponents, coordinate movement, prepare ambushes, and synchronize strikes.